Patients inside ACT health facilities will be permitted to receive two visitors per day from Wednesday, as part of a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions. One visitor at a time for patients will be allowed at most public and private facilities, although visitors to clinical areas where patients are at higher risk of severe disease will still need to apply for an exemption. Women admitted for care related to birthing will be able to have two support people. However, only one support person may attend the operating theatre for caesarean sections. Both parents or carers of young people will be able to attend together, with one permitted to stay overnight. Compassionate exceptions to the visitor guidance will continue to be determined on a case-by-case basis. The eased rules came as the ACT reported another 455 new cases of coronavirus, a slight jump from the 375 cases recorded the day prior. There were 49 patients in ACT hospitals with COVID-19 as of 8pm Monday, including four in intensive care and two requiring ventilation. Despite the rise in new cases, the total number of active cases in the ACT has fallen to 2426. Canberrans are also continuing to show up to receive vaccine boosters, with 61.4 per cent of people 16 and over now having received their third dose. The percentage of ACT residents aged 12 and over who have received two doses is now 98.6 per cent. 76.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received a single dose. ACT Health said the decision to restrict visitors to health services was always a difficult one, but ensured the protection of patients, staff and their loved ones. Children under five years of age should avoid visiting health facilities, where possible, ACT Health said. NSW has recorded 16 deaths and 8201 new COVID-19 cases in its most recent reporting period. There are 1583 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the state, with 96 of those in ICU, a slight decrease on Monday's numbers. Queensland has seen an increase in the number of school-aged children with COVID-19, as the state recorded another 10 virus deaths and 5286 cases. A total of 1587 children aged between five and 17 recorded positive results in the past 24 hours, up from 963 the previous day. Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said infected school kids were generally experiencing mild symptoms, and the state would be looking to NSW for guidance on what to expect in coming weeks. "I wouldn't read too much into a single day's reading," he said. South Australia has reported another 1138 COVID-19 infections, with health officials confident case numbers are "going in the right direction". There are 219 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 in intensive care where five people are on ventilators. The state's number of active infections stands at 13,292. In Tasmania, Australian Defence Force personnel are being deployed to three aged care homes to help the facilities deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Deputy Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff reported outbreaks at five facilities across the state. According to federal government data, there have been 167 virus cases among Tasmanian aged care residents since the beginning of the pandemic and six deaths. Tasmania recorded 513 new infections on Tuesday, a steady increase on the days prior. Victoria has recorded 20 deaths from coronavirus in the latest reporting period. There were 8162 new cases recorded and 441 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 67 required ventilation.

