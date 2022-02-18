coronavirus,

The death of a young man in Canberra with coronavirus reported by ACT Health on Thursday occurred some time ago, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has revealed. The death of the man in his 20s was included in Thursday's COVID-19 update, however, no other information was provided. It was the same day the ACT dropped its regular media release, which could give extra information than just the numbers provided through social media. Ms Stephen-Smith updated the community about the death during a press conference on Friday about the easing of restrictions in the ACT. She said the cause of the young man's death had been under consideration by the coroner. "It has been subject to consideration by the coroner and that's why the death was announced yesterday," Ms Stephen Smith said. "I can't really give you any further information." It is not known whether the man died from COVID, or with COVID. ACT Health has declined to reveal his vaccination status. READ MORE: Ms Stephen-Smith was asked to provide further details following a decision by ACT Health this week to stop providing COVID updates to the media. ACT Health will no longer send out daily press releases, choosing to publish numbers online and provide a once weekly epidemiology update. It has also indicated it won't be publishing updates over the weekend. ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman was not available to answer questions at the announcement of the easing of restrictions on Friday. The ACT's chief health officer has appeared at a press conference only once since the start of the year, while her NSW counterpart fronted the cameras 23 times in the same period. Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters he and Ms Stephen-Smith could answer any questions regarding COVID in the ACT. READ MORE: Following changes in NSW and Victoria this week, density limits will be scrapped and dancing will be permitted in Canberra venues from 6pm. A relaxation of rules regarding the use of masks at indoor venues will be announced next week. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

