Canberrans could face the prospect of wearing masks indoors until the end of winter, as ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith clarified on Friday that health authorities were not considering relaxing mandatory mask requirements. Ms Stephen-Smith indicated on Thursday that some public health restrictions could be relaxed in a fortnight if the COVID situation in the territory improves. The specific restrictions that could be scrapped include a ban on dancing and the requirement to be seated when eating or drinking in a venue. But no changes are expected to be made around masks or density limits. "Indoor mask wearing is one of the simplest things that people can do to protect themselves and to protect others," Ms Stephen-Smith said. "My expectation is that we will see that right through until the end of winter given it is such a simple thing for people to do, it doesn't particularly interfere with them going about their daily business." Health authorities will examine hospital visitor restrictions next week. At present, a hospital patient can have no visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, birthing or paediatric care. But this could be relaxed to allow for patients to have either one or two visitors a day. "Next week we'll be looking at the hospital visitor restrictions and if we can we will at least ease those restrictions," Ms Stephen-Smith. Meanwhile, ACT health authorities are considering what changes will need to be implemented to any vaccine mandates after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation changed its advice around booster shots. Updated advice from the advisory group said that Australians will need a booster a shot to be considered up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Those who got their second dose more than six months ago will be considered "overdue". The advice will come into effect at the end of March. "Any mandates that continue on around vaccination for particular workplaces, whether that's aged care, whether that's disability, whether that's health care workers, or whether that is in the early childhood education and school teachers, and should those mandates continue on, then they will require people to be up to date with their vaccination," Ms Stephen-Smith said. "To the extent that any mandate is maintained, across any sector or if any new mandate is introduced, that mandate will require people to be up to date with their vaccination, which will now require a booster." The ACT recorded 489 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. There are 50 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Thursday, and three in intensive care. One person is currently under ventilation. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: The vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 has also reached a milestone with only 25 per cent of the population still needing their first dose.

