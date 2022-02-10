coronavirus,

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the ACT since the pandemic began has surpassed 40,000. There are 51 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Wednesday, and three in intensive care. No one is currently under ventilation. There have been a total of 40,076 cases since the virus first arrived in the capital. There were 54 people in hospital in Wednesday's report, with four in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. The ACT has recorded 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, a slight increase from 475 for the previous reporting period. This comes after three deaths in three days were recorded for the capital . The new case numbers bring the total of active cases in the ACT to 2380, up on the 2365 reported on Wednesday. READ MORE: The pandemic death toll remains at 31 after the announcement a man in his 90s died with the virus on Wednesday. The new cases were diagnosed from 289 PCR tests and 211 rapid tests. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 58.1 per cent of people have received their booster with 74.9 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, the capital's public health emergency declaration has been extended for a further 90 days as current social restrictions are set to remain in place until at least the end of the month. "Extending the public health emergency declaration is part of our ongoing pandemic response and enables the chief health officer to continue to take appropriate action, and make public health directions that are necessary to protect the health and safety of Canberrans," Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said. "We are cautiously optimistic about the current COVID-19 situation in the ACT. However, we need to maintain effective test, trace, isolate and quarantine measures as well as public health social measures to reduce the risk of widespread transmission of the Omicron variant, and to protect those most vulnerable in our community." NSW has recorded 10,130 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. The highest daily death toll since February 6, 2022 when 28 lives were lost. There are 1795 people in hospital with the virus, with 121 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.1 per cent double-vaccinated, while 45.7 per cent have had their third dose. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.7 per cent double vaccinated with 44.2 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 16 deaths and 9391 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 3346 from PCR tests and 6045 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 55,946. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 543 with 75 people in intensive care, and 23 on a ventilator.

