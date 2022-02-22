whats-on, food-and-wine,

It's no secret that Aussies and Kiwis debate about the origins of the pavlova, but have you ever stopped and wondered whether similar debates were happening elsewhere in the world? Just like the pavlova, there is debate between countries trying to claim the strudel as their invention. Turkey, Hungary and Spain are among those who have tried to claim it, but when it comes to the country most associated with the pastry, there's no doubt that Austria takes the cake (or should I say, strudel?) So it's only fitting that the Austrian Embassy is hosting a private Friends of Apple Strudel charity event for MyHome in Canberra, with the help of Rotary Woden and Austrian chef, Karl Krautler. "That's how it is with food - everybody wants to pay claim to things saying they invented it," Krautler says. "With the strudel, Austrians try to say that we invented it, but actually when people were fact-checking it, they found out that a nearly exact though what we are using for strudel was already mentioned in earlier cookbooks as a Spanish dough. So if that one is correct, then obviously the Spanish would have been the ones who were who got it. "But the one thing - and I think that's why Austrians probably think it comes from Austria - is because in no other country is the strudel so dominant on the menu because you can have it as a condiment for clear soups, you can have it for sweets, you can have it for entrées. Basically in every category from entree, main, dessert, the strudel is there, where some other countries there will only be one or two." So what makes a good apple strudel? According to Krautler - and Austrian ambassador Wolfgang Strohmayer agrees - it all comes down to the dough. It needs to be as thin as possible. "If you put The Canberra Times underneath the dough, you should still be able to read it," Strohmayer says. "That's the benchmark. You need to be able to read The Canberra Times otherwise it's not the real thing." Kratuler's recipe - which follows - also uses very fine flour and is mixed long enough so that the gluten develops. Strudel dough: 250g 00 flour 1 egg 12g white vinegar 29g grapeseed oil 75g warm water or as needed salt Filling: 2kg acidic apples (such as Granny Smiths) 200g raisins 150ml rum 4g cinnamon 125g sugar lemon zest, juice Roasted Breadcrumbs: 125g breadcrumbs 1 knob butter Garnishes: 200g butter, melted for brushing 50g icing sugar, for dusting To make the dough: To make the filling: For the roasted breadcrumbs: To make the strudel: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

