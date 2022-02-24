news, federal-politics,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says sanctions placed on Russia will target individuals at the centre of "perpetrating" the Ukrainian invasion. As of Friday, Australia will slap additional economic sanctions on Russia, targeting eight Russian security council members, banks, transport, energy and telecommunication companies. Sanctions imposed by Australia follow similar moves by the United States and the United Kingdom and come after Russia's decision to move troops into the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and Donetsk. Mr Morrison said there has to be a price for "unprovoked, unlawful, unwarranted, unjustified attacks" on another nation's sovereignty. "This goes direct to those individuals who are at the heart of this bullying and aggressive behaviour," he said. "Any country that is allowing those who are at the heart of perpetrating this to be able to go about their lives and spend their money and make investments and do all of that is only encouraging this behaviour and they will get no comfort here in Australia." The sanctions will be legislated on Friday and come into full effect at the end of March. Mr Morrison said Ukrainians in Australia would have their visas extended and Ukrainians awaiting visa approval would have an expedited process. The Prime Minister also denounced the Russian ambassador's comments that the sanctions were xenophobic. "The suggestion that somehow Russian soldiers crossing the border and entering Ukraine is deeply offensive to anyone who has pulled on a uniform as a peacekeeper across the world," Mr Morrison said. "They are not peacekeepers. They are invaders." Mr Morrison conceded the first tranche of sanctions placed up on Russia by western allies would likely not be enough to prevent further invasion into Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the deployment of troops to the breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine in a move he said is aimed at keeping the peace. The Russian embassy has responded at the new measures, accusing Australia of turning a blind eye to discrimination by "the radical nationalistic regime in Ukraine and to the plight of civilians in Donbas living for years under blockade and constant shelling from the Ukrainian military." "In alignment with its key partners, Canberra has played its part in supporting and encouraging the xenophobic bullies based in Kyiv." In a statement, the embassy said the decision to "recognise" the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on humanitarian grounds to protect civilians, including hundreds of thousands of Russian nationals. "[Russia] will from now on guarantee the right of [Donetsk and Luhansk] residents to live in peace and preserve their language and cultural identity." This disinformation from the Russian government, amplified through Kremlin-controlled media, has been condemned by the US and other governments, while social media platforms have been on high alert for misleading statements, headlines and images that violate the online platforms' policies. Separatists control only a portion of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but Russia's claims otherwise have been used as its pretext for creating the current tensions. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it was an "obscene perversion" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak of Russian soldiers acting as "peacekeepers" in Ukraine. "Any suggestions that there is a legitimate basis for Russia's actions are pure propaganda and disinformation," Senator Payne told reporters during a visit to the Czech capital Prague. She added Australia would not hesitate to impose more sanctions if Russia escalated tensions. Overnight on Wednesday, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and told its citizens in Russia to leave while Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv in the latest signs that a full-scale invasion could be imminent. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, which says it fears an immediate threat of a Russian invasion. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. The meeting is scheduled for 9.30pm on Wednesday (1.30pm AEDT Thursday). The meeting comes two days after the 15-member council held an emergency open meeting, also at Ukraine's request, which saw no support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of independence for two separatist areas in Ukraine's east and his announcement that Russian troops would head there to keep the peace. The head of the Ukrainian mission in Australia, Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, told the Nine Network on Thursday his country is on full alert. "A full-scale invasion is possible. There is still the movement of Russian troops along our borders and, actually, build-up of those troops. We are getting ready," he said. "There is still room for negotiations and we keep that door open." Asked if he thought sanctions imposed by the United States - and others including Australia - would deter Mr Putin, Mr Shalkivskyi said, "You cannot use kind of normal logic when you consider the actions of Mr Putin". "[Russia] has military superiority over Ukraine, it has nuclear weapons, at least, in their possession. "But the consequences of full-scale invasion might be very dramatic for the entire world because, well, first of all, it's not going to be a one-day invasion. Ukraine will resist." Mr Morrison spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday night to inform him of the sanctions. Mr Morrison told Mr Shmyhal that Russia's behaviour towards Ukraine was "unacceptable, unprovoked and unwarranted". Australia has ruled out direct military assistance and is supporting Ukraine's cyber capability. Russia's ambassador to Australia, Alexey Pavlovsky, was also hauled in to meet with the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday afternoon following the announcement of the sanctions. The diplomat has not been expelled from the country. A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, according to researchers at the cybersecurity firm ESET, part of what Ukrainian officials say is an intensifying wave of hacks aimed at the country. In a series of statements posted to Twitter, the company said the data-wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months. Vikram Thakur of cybersecurity firm Symantec, which is also looking into the attacks, told Reuters that infections had spread widely. "We see activity across Ukraine and Latvia," Thakur said. A Symantec spokesperson later added Lithuania. Who is responsible for the wiper is unclear, although suspicion immediately fell on Russia, which has repeatedly been accused of launching data-scrambling hacks against Ukraine and other countries. Russia has denied the allegations. Australian authorities are not aware of any current or specific cyber threats against businesses or critical infrastructure, such as banks or telcos, after imposing sanctions on Russia. But Mr Morrison says the most likely retaliation against Australia would be cyber attacks, as malicious cyber activities against Ukraine continues alongside Russia's military build-up on the border. Mr Morrison urged Australian businesses to immediately review and adopt enhanced cybersecurity measures such as malware detection, mitigation and response. "It's an issue in which we need to be constantly vigilant," he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday. with Reuters and AAP

