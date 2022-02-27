news, federal-politics,

Labor would back the Morrison government in imposing further and tougher sanctions on Russia, opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong has said, as she lashed Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as an "unprecedented act of aggression". Senator Wong also used a television interview on Sunday morning to criticise China's refusal to condemn Russia's actions, saying it was inconsistent with Beijing's own policy of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Labor frontbencher didn't respond directly when asked on ABC's Insiders program if Russia's invasion might embolden China to seize Taiwan, but warned that no country should "take comfort" from the war breaking out in Europe. The opposition has so far backed in the Morrison government's response to Russia's invasion, which has included multiple tranches of sanctions against the Kremlin and the provision, via NATO, of "non-lethal equipment" and medical supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Marise Payne was on Saturday seeking advice on imposing sanctions directly on Mr Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Senator Wong said Labor would offer support to further sanctions against the Kremlin, including severing all trade with Russia - provided such a drastic move could be justified. "I've said we will give bipartisan support to the most comprehensive and heaviest sanctions that Australia can and should take, so I extend that invitation to the government again," she said. The Greens on Sunday called on the government to boycott Russian oil to hit Mr Putin "where it hurts". Russia has exported more than $4.3 billion worth of crude oil to Australia over the past decade, including $86 million last financial year, according to parliamentary library research referenced by the Greens. That makes up about 1 per cent of of Australia's crude oil imports. "By buying Russian oil, countries like Australia are helping fund the invasion. We need to get serious about sanctions," Greens leader Adam Bandt said. "While Australia's Russian oil imports are small, a boycott of Russian oil and gas could start the ball rolling for the rest of the world." Senator Wong welcomed news on Sunday morning of moves to expel some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, seen as among the most extreme sanctions that can be taken against the Kremlin. The major step, which agreed to by United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission, was part of a latest round of sanctions levelled against the Putin regime. "That will bite and that is a good thing," Senator Wong said. Senator Wong said Labor wasn't looking to "find differences" with the Morrison government on Russia, as she declined to call for the expulsion of Russian diplomats in Australia. She described Russia's actions as not only an attack on Ukraine but an attack on the "international system and on the principles which have kept humanity largely safe and peaceful since the end of World War II". Opposition leader Anthony Albanese reiterated the need for political bi-partisanship on Russia, saying Labor was not seeking "product differentiation" over a crisis which has erupted on the eve of Australia's federal election. "I think what's really important is that Australia stands united in support of these actions," Mr Albanese said. Meanwhile, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his nation's forces are repelling Russian troops advancing on the captital Kyiv. The Kremlin was pressing ahead for a third day on a mission to capture the centre of Kyiv and "install their puppets here," Mr Zelenskiy said in a Saturday afternoon video update. But fears of urban warfare in the capital have not yet come to pass even though the city was rocked by the sounds of gunfire and explosions overnight. Mr Zelenskiy had earlier warned Ukrainians that Russian troops would likely "storm" the city during the night and called on people to "stop the enemy wherever possible". In an "intelligence update" posted on social media on Sunday morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said Russian forces were not making the progress they had planned and were suffering from "logistical challenges" and strong Ukrainian resistance. With AAP

