sport, afl,

Darcy Vescio made history at Manuka Oval by becoming the first AFLW player to kick 50 goals, slotting it away in the third quarter of Carlton's 18 point win. The GWS Giants have lost all four times the two sides had met in the league, and history repeated itself on Sunday night in Canberra to mark their fifth loss to the Blues. Georgia Gee opened the scoring five minutes into the battle for the Blues, after a good disposal by Madison Prespakis on the edge of the goal square. It took the remainder of the quarter for GWS to respond. Alyce Parker fended off the Blues defence to get a kick off to forward Tait Mackrill. The 22-year-old took a mark inside the 50-metre on the buzzer to make it Giants 1-1-7 and Blues 1-2-8 heading into the second quarter. The giants responded first in the second quarter, with Cora Staunton earning a free kick early after she was tackled post-disposal. The Irish footballer made no mistake from 35 metres out in front of the posts to send the home side in front. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: The Blues responded with Gabriella Pound leading the charge, punting the ball into the mix for a scramble inside the 50. Courtney Jones came away with the ball for the Blues, disposing it to Abbie McKay to kick the side's second. Soon after skipper Kerryn Harrington set her side up for their third of the night, kicking it into the mix for Prespakis to take the mark deep into the quarter for Carlton's third to make it 3-2-20 to Giants 3-1-13. Katie Loynes brought the margin back within one against her former side at the 13th minute mark. Firing off a volley after a scramble in the 50m saw her come away with the ball. Carlton showed why they have not lost to the Giants in their four previous meetings with Vescio getting their name on the scoreboard for the first time on Sunday night to mark their historic 49th goal. It was deva ju for Giants fans as Vescio took an almost identical mark from 25 metres out soon after, although this time they earnt a penalty to hit it from the goal square. Her second goal of the game made history, becoming the AFLW's first player to kick 50 goals since its inception in 2017. Nicole Barr responded to lessen Carlton's lead after the historical kick minutes before to bring the game within one goal. Brodee Mowbray may miss some weeks with a high tackle on Vaomua Laloifi by the boundary line, sending the Blues player for a head injury assessment. Carlton were leading by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter. A Giants defender was caught holding the ball, gifting the Blues a penalty inside the 50. Carlont's McKay made no mistake, and scored her second for the night, marking the first time she has scored twice in an AFLW fixture. The Blues nearly increased their 19 point lead further after Gee found Vescio in the forward pocket. The marquee forward deemed the angle too tight the marquee forward gave it back to the 22-year-old in front of the sticks. Her kick rattled the goal post and rebounded out to keep her to one goal. Staunton lessened the blow by claiming her second for the night to lessen the margin GWS was chasing. The Giants left it a little too late, with Vescio sending the ball deep into the fifty with the home side gifting Carlton a penalty for Jones. Taking the visitor's lead to 18 points at the final buzzer, with Carlton taking a 7-9-51 game and GWS kicking 5-3-33. The loss for the Giants leave both sides with three wins and five losses this season, making it almost impossible either will be in finals contention with their ladder positions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/71f835c3-0c35-4cbc-8626-9b3e7c29375c.jpg/r7_0_2993_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg