Canberra's beloved gang-gang cockatoo has been officially listed as a threatened species, after populations are thought to have dwindled by about 70 per cent in the last two decades. The ACT's faunal emblem has been listed as threatened following a 2021 recommendation by the Threatened Species Scientific Committee. A national recovery plan will be developed for the gang-gang. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley confirmed the gang-gang cockatoo had been listed as a threatened species in a letter to ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. "I made my decision based on advice from the Commonwealth Threatened Species Scientific Committee regarding the eligibility of the species for listing and the effect listing would have on its survival," Ms Ley wrote in the letter. Ms Vassarotti said while she was saddened by the development it would put renewed focus on protecting the bird. "Canberra is proud to be the gang-gang capital of the world, so it's fitting that it's our national emblem," she said. "The federal government's decision to list the gang-gang as endangered on the threatened species list is welcomed by the ACT as this provides additional focus for us to work collectively to protect this important species." READ MORE: The gang-gang cockatoo is found within a small part south-east Australia, mostly in alpine bushland. The gang-gangs make their homes inside hollow trees which, thanks to the introduction of clearing protection laws, was thought to have contributed to relatively stable numbers in the ACT when compared to other jurisdictions. While it had been estimated around 150 gang-gangs called the capital home, a team of researchers attempting to document populations in urban areas and nature reserves last spring found fewer birds than hoped. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

