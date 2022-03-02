news, latest-news, bus stops, act, canberra, upgrades, repairs

Canberra's bus stops are set to be brought up to contemporary standards as the government works to make its public transport network compliant with disability access rules. Transport Minister Chris Steel said 79 bus stops would be upgraded across Canberra this year, following 88 upgrades in 2021. "Typically some of our Canberra bus stops were simply a concrete pad with a blade and those haven't met disability standards," Mr Steel said. "As we've upgraded bus stops through a $4.69 million package, we've improved connections to our path network, we've put in new pads, which have no more of a gradient than 2.5 degrees; the connections are 5 degrees, so they're wheelchair-compliant; we've put in tactiles to make sure they can support people who are vision impaired to access our public transport system." Upgrades in some cases include new shelters to better provide for the number of passengers using the stop. The bus-stop upgrades come after the ACT government committed last week to phasing out the last of its Renault diesel buses, which have been on the roads for more than two decades, have steps and are not compliant with contemporary accessibility standards. "It's going to make our transport system disability compliant by the end of this year which is the deadline and objective that we've set," Mr Steel said on Tuesday. The ACT government committed to full accessibility compliance by 2022 for its public transport network more than seven years ago. Council on the Ageing ACT chief executive Jenny Mobbs welcomed the commitment to bus-stop upgrades. "It is very good to hear the ACT government considering the vital part public transport plays in the lives of many senior Canberrans, especially when more than one quarter of our community is an older person," Ms Mobbs said.

