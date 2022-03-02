Upgrades for ACT bus stops to bring public transport network up to scratch on accessibility
Canberra's bus stops are set to be brought up to contemporary standards as the government works to make its public transport network compliant with disability access rules.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said 79 bus stops would be upgraded across Canberra this year, following 88 upgrades in 2021.
"Typically some of our Canberra bus stops were simply a concrete pad with a blade and those haven't met disability standards," Mr Steel said.
"As we've upgraded bus stops through a $4.69 million package, we've improved connections to our path network, we've put in new pads, which have no more of a gradient than 2.5 degrees; the connections are 5 degrees, so they're wheelchair-compliant; we've put in tactiles to make sure they can support people who are vision impaired to access our public transport system."
Upgrades in some cases include new shelters to better provide for the number of passengers using the stop.
The bus-stop upgrades come after the ACT government committed last week to phasing out the last of its Renault diesel buses, which have been on the roads for more than two decades, have steps and are not compliant with contemporary accessibility standards.
"It's going to make our transport system disability compliant by the end of this year which is the deadline and objective that we've set," Mr Steel said on Tuesday.
The ACT government committed to full accessibility compliance by 2022 for its public transport network more than seven years ago.
Council on the Ageing ACT chief executive Jenny Mobbs welcomed the commitment to bus-stop upgrades.
"It is very good to hear the ACT government considering the vital part public transport plays in the lives of many senior Canberrans, especially when more than one quarter of our community is an older person," Ms Mobbs said.
The stops to be upgraded are:
- 3460 - Watkin St after Battye St - Bruce
- 2831 - Felstead Vista opp Denman Prospect Shops - Denman Prospect
- 3437 - Archdall St after Cashion Ct - Dunlop
- 4483 - Lance Hill Av after Ginninderra Dr - Dunlop
- 4121 - William Webb Dr before Jeanne Young Cct - Evatt
- 4122 - William Webb Dr after 2nd Rohan Rivett Cr - Evatt
- 4332 - Starke St before Southern Cross Dr - Holt
- 4369 - Osburn Dr after 2nd Pulliene Cr - MacGregor
- 4372 - Osburn Dr Macgregor Shops - MacGregor
- 4373 - Osburn Dr after Cannan Cr - MacGregor
- 4506 - Bennelong Cr opp Macquarie Primary School - Macquarie
- 4507 - Bennelong Cr after Roberts St - Macquarie
- 4508 - Bennelong Cr after Biraban St - Macquarie
- 3247 - Knox St Watson Shops - Watson
- 3248 - Knox St 2nd after Dickinson St - Watson
- 3249 - Knox St after A'Beckett St - Watson
- 3251 - Knox St after 2nd A'Beckett St - Watson
- 3253 - Knox St old Watson Terminus - Watson
- 1263 - Namatjira Dr - Fisher
- 1266 - Namatjira Dr - Fisher
- 1258 - Namatjira Dr - Stirling
- 2521 - Namatjira Dr - Stirling
- 1271 - Namatjira Dr - Tuggeranong
- 1260 - Namatjira Dr - Waramanga
- 2646 - Namatjira Dr - Waramanga
- 4647 - Bandjalong Cr after Bindubi St - Aranda
- 4532 - Hennessy St after Connelly Pl - Belconnen
- 4534 - Hennessy St after Crick Pl - Belconnen
- 3088 - Blamey Cr - Campbell
- 1269 - Namatjira Dr - Chapman
- 1270 - Namatjira Dr - Chapman
- 4641 - Templeton St Cook Shops - Cook
- 4587 - Antill St after Melba St - Downer
- 4634 - Kerrigan St 2nd after Lance Hill Dr - Dunlop
- 5101 - Kerrigan St after Polilight St roundabout - Dunlop
- 1264 - Namatjira Dr - Fisher
- 1265 - Namatjira Dr - Fisher
- 2700 - Athllon Dr adjacent to Dept of Human Services - Greenway
- 4003 - Canberra HS Bowman St SSO - Jamison
- 4367 - O'Reilly St after Southern Cross Dr - MacGregor
- 4371 - Osburn Dr opp Macgregor Shops - MacGregor
- 4503 - Bennelong Cr after Lachlan St - Macquarie
- 4505 - Bennelong Cr Macquarie PS - Macquarie
- 4509 - Bennelong Cr after Goulburn St - Macquarie
- 4636 - Redfern St after Lyttleton Cr - Macquarie
- 4106 - Owen Dixon Dr opp McKellar Soccer Club - Mckellar
- 3427 - Aspinall St after Stirling Av - Watson
- 3429 - Aspinall St 2nd after Stirling Av - Watson
- 4593 - Phillip Av after Antill St - Watson
- 4594 - Phillip Av 2nd after Windeyer St - Watson
- 4595 - Phillip Av 2nd after Antill St - Watson
- 4596 - Phillip Av after Windeyer St - Watson
- 2558 - Cowper Street - Dickson
- 2594 - Melbourne Avenue - Forrest
- 2595 - Melbourne Avenue - Forrest
- 3124 - Archibald Street - Lyneham
- 3126 - Archibald Street - Lyneham
- 4550 - Mouat Street - Lyneham
- 4675 - O'Hanlon Place - Nicholls
- 4677 - McClelland Avenue - Nicholls
- 4679 - McClelland Avenue - Nicholls
- 4680 - McClelland Avenue - Nicholls
- 4681 - McClelland Avenue - Nicholls
- 4728 - Lexcon Avenue - Nicholls
- 4729 - Lexcon Avenue - Nicholls
- 4735 - Jabanunnga Avenue - Ngunnawal
- 4747 - Amagula Avenue - Ngunnawal
- 4774 - Kosciuszko Avenue - Palmerston
- 4777 - Kosciuszko Avenue - Palmerston
- 4590 - Antill Street - Dickson
- 5026 - Kerrigan Street - Dunlop
- 2948 - Iron Knob Street - Fyshwick
- 2264 - Gilmore Crescent - Garran
- 2350 - Kootara Street - Narrabundah
- 5012 - Baldwin Drive - Kaleen
- 4005 - Haydon Drive, after College Street - Bruce
