coronavirus,

Daily COVID-19 positive cases for the ACT have jumped with 1053 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. This was up by 361 from the 692 recorded in the previous reporting period. There were 40 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Tuesday, with none in intensive care. There were 45 people in hospital in the previous day's report, again with none in intensive care. The new cases reported on Wednesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 4027, up from the 3389 reported on Tuesday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 457 rapid tests and 596 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34 after it was announced on Monday that a man in his 80s died with COVID-19. A total of 68.2 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. NSW has recorded 10,650 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. This is a significant jump from the 8874 cases recorded on Tuesday. Hospitalisation numbers are down with 1072 COVID-19 patients in hospital, and 45 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6944 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3706 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. A total of 54.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. People aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while children aged 5 to 11 years old are 47.6 per cent first dose vaccinated. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria has reported 7126 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths, with more than 41,000 active cases across the state. The new infections include 4743 from rapid antigen tests and 2383 from PCR lab tests, the health department said on Wednesday. The number of people in hospital has risen by nine from Tuesday, with 264 infected people admitted. Tasmania has recorded 868 new COVID-19 cases, a dip on the number reported 24 hours earlier. Wednesday's daily figure follows 957 fresh infections on Tuesday, the island state's highest count since January 19. There are 5076 documented active cases statewide, the 15th day in a row the number has risen. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/eb260dd1-a1e3-4295-affb-5c94ab70c90a.jpg/r8_94_3017_1794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg