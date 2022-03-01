news, act-politics,

Tuesday marks the third day in a row with no COVID cases in intensive care or under ventilation, as more than two thirds of Canberrans have received their booster shot. There were 692 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. This was higher than the 464 recorded in the previous reporting period. There were 45 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Monday, with no one in intensive care. There were 44 people in hospital in the previous day's report, again with none in intensive care. The new cases reported on Tuesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3389, down from the 3980 reported on Monday. COVID infections in schools have dropped slightly, with 981 cases reported in 122 ACT public and private schools last week. There were 1001 cases of COVID-19 reported across 120 ACT primary and high schools for the week ending February 22. As of 6pm Friday, some mask-wearing requirements were lifted in the territory. This comes after the ACT recorded a jump in COVID infections last week, spurred on by an outbreak at ANU residences. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 382 rapid tests and 310 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34 after it was announced on Monday that a man in his 80s died with COVID-19. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 67.8 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78.4 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. NSW has recorded 8874 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. Tuesday's case numbers have increased significantly from the 5856 cases recorded on Monday. Hospitalisation numbers are down with 1098 COVID-19 patients in hospital, and 49 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6588 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2286 came from PCR testing. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria has reported 6879 new COVID-19 infections and 18 deaths, with more than 40,000 active cases across the state. The new cases include 5380 from rapid antigen tests and 1499 from PCR lab tests, the health department said on Tuesday. The number of people in hospital has risen by 28 from Monday, with 255 infected people admitted. Of those patients, 41 are in intensive care and five on ventilation. Some 59 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. There are 40,822 active cases in the state. Tasmania has recorded 957 COVID-19 cases, a jump of more than 200 and the highest daily figure in more than five weeks. The new cases reported on Tuesday take the island state's number of active infections to 5037. The daily number is an increase from Monday's 734 and the highest since January 19. There are 13 people in hospital with two in intensive care, an increase from zero 24 hours earlier. Tasmania has recorded 12 deaths since reopening borders in mid-December and 25 since the beginning of the pandemic.

