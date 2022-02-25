coronavirus,

When the clock hit 6pm on Friday, there was a slightly less-muffled sigh of relief from many Canberrans. Masks were coming off. But not all of them. Many Canberrans have indicated they will follow the chief health officer's advice to keep wearing their masks, even though the rules say they don't need to any more. Even then, there are plenty of places that we will still need our masks. Masks will still needed on buses or trams, in taxis or rideshare services, at the prison, in hospitals, aged care facilities and at Canberra Airport. Workers who provide services to a person with a disability and in-home and community aged care providers will need one, too. Staff and visitors to schools will also be required to wear masks. Students in year 7 to 12 will continue to wear masks. READ MORE: The messaging has been a tad confusing of late. Two weeks ago, we were told they'd be needed until the end of winter. Then last week, they wouldn't, but the government wasn't quite ready to tell us what was going to happen. Then, it announced the rules would be relaxed in most indoor settings. But quickly added that you should still wear a mask anyway. ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman has strongly urged people to continue wearing masks in indoor settings where physical distancing is difficult. "Mask wearing has been a really, really important part of minimising virus transmission," she said this week. "So while we are easing the majority of our mandatory requirements, I really strongly encourage everyone to continue considering wearing a mask when you go indoors to public settings, particularly where you think it will be hard to physically distance." Realistically, the changes have been made in line with easing of restrictions across NSW. The NSW government has announced that mask rules for students in the state will be lifted next week, although we haven't had an indication that will happen here. In Canberra, masks are no longer mandatory for things like offices, gyms, pubs, restaurants and retail stores. Although there's a big but here. As well as the government encouraging people to use their discretion and don masks when appropriate, it is also encouraging businesses to put their own rules in place. "So we now actually need businesses and workplaces to really consider their own circumstances and what things look like in their own operations. How best do you need to use masks to protect your employees, but also your clients as those people who come in and receive a service from you," Dr Coleman said. Some shops will still require you to be wearing one to enter, and your boss might make you wear one in the office. So it's unlikely you'll be taking your mask off indoors everywhere just yet. Plus, as Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said when announcing the rule change this week, this mandatory mask-free time might not last forever. Winter is on the way, and that could be challenging. "We do need to remind people that the situation can change very quickly," she said. "We expect to see changes through the winter period and we've watched very closely what's happening in the northern hemisphere over their winter." For now, though, Canberrans can take their masks off indoors - if they want to, and they aren't in one the listed places. People 12 and over must wear a mask in the ACT in the following settings: If you are in one of the above settings, you can remove a mask in the following situations: Businesses and workplaces are encouraged to consider implementing their own mask-wearing policies, both for employees and clients and visitors. There is no requirement to wear a face mask for children under 12. This remains at the discretion of parents and carers. A person is also not required to wear a face mask if they have a physical or mental health illness or condition, or disability, which makes wearing a face mask detrimental to their condition. A formal written exemption for not wearing a face mask based on the above conditions is not required under the public health direction. Under the public health direction, an authorised officer is permitted to question why you are not wearing a face mask however, a verbal response is sufficient. If you would like documentation, you can ask your registered health practitioner or disability care provider to issue a letter confirming your inability to wear a mask. More details on the ACT's mask rules are here.

