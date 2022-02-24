news, act-politics,

Mask rules will be in place until the end of winter. Actually, no they won't. Mask requirements will be relaxed in most indoor settings. But you should still wear a mask anyway. This is the conflicting advice Canberrans have received over the past two weeks. From 6pm on Friday, people will legally be able to ditch their masks in most indoor spaces. That, coupled with no density limits, means Canberrans will be living with the most relaxed restrictions in two years. It's almost a pre-pandemic normal. A normal that was not supposed to happen two weeks ago. Despite the eased rules, ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman was very clear on Wednesday that she wanted people to continue wearing masks. She said it was one of the easiest things people could do to protect themselves and others. It's strange to have the chief health officer sign off on one thing, but strongly suggest another. It shows the split between the best health advice and the health advice adapted to the political reality. It is apparent there is some discomfort around relaxing mask mandates and it is clear the ACT's hand has been forced by NSW. Given the movement between the ACT and NSW it would almost be pointless to have different rules. The territory is not some impenetrable fortress where the virus can be kept at bay by wearing a face mask. It's also important to point out that it's not just NSW. Victoria and Queensland will both relax mask requirements. Again, the ACT would not be able to justify having harsher rules than the entire east coast. All health authorities can really do now is urge people in the strongest possible terms to wear a mask but a lot of people won't. Many people are only wearing masks at the moment because it is mandatory. READ MORE: It's clear the ACT and Australia as a whole has moved to a period of personal responsibility. The power has been vested in the people to decide what is best for them. But what about those who will not be able to make their own decision? Eased mask rules will cause a lot of anxiety for some in the community who may be forced into a self-imposed lockdown to protect themselves and those they love. People with disability, those who are immunocompromised and carers will have a lot of apprehension about the new rules particularly as Omicron is still running rife. If wearing masks makes them feel that little bit safer, it's not that much of a sacrifice. If one thing is certain, masks - whether mandatory or not - will continue to play a role in our lives for at least the next couple of years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/79652520/92009ef0-a318-4957-996c-0db56df74611.jpg/r8_28_5250_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg