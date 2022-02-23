news, act-politics,

The ACT would need a good reason to have different COVID-19 restrictions in place to NSW but the territory would ultimately set its own restrictions as NSW makes choices "at the higher end of the risk profile", Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said. Health authorities remained tight-lipped in the ACT on Tuesday, declining to say whether the territory would immediately follow the decision of neighbouring states to consider winding back isolation rules and specify where indoor mask-wearing requirements would be relaxed. Both Victoria and NSW have set dates for when indoor mask mandates will be largely removed, and have signalled they could work together on relaxing isolation requirements for people exposed to and infected with the coronavirus. Mr Barr said the two states were acting in unison and often not telling other states and territories ahead of announcements. "This issue has been raised with them, not just by me but by other premiers," Mr Barr told a Legislative Assembly inquiry on Tuesday. The ACT moved quickly to announce changes to its own COVID-19 restrictions late last week, after the territory was caught by surprise when NSW changed its settings. Mr Barr said territory health officials were aware of the direction NSW intended to head in, after a meeting of chief health officers from east coast jurisdictions, but the ACT government expected NSW to announce the changes early this week. MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: "The direction they were heading in, we understood. But the exact fine detail and the exact dates and times and what was in and what was out in the NSW context is obviously a decision for them and they're able to make that," he said. "It is clearly a decision that is relevant in our decision making. It doesn't make all of the decisions for us, but it does obviously have an impact, as I've been saying for the last two years. There has to be a pretty good reason - and there has been over the course of the last two years at times - for the ACT to have a different position from NSW." Mr Barr also noted the NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, was easier to contact than his predecessor, Gladys Berejiklian. "I have a stronger relationship with him than with his predecessor. But he's a busy man, he's got various things, political imperatives ... there's a dynamic there that's all about politics and forthcoming elections and byelections. It is what it is, that's life. We just have to get on with it," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/35361da7-f962-4e20-8106-afca6796833d.jpg/r3_456_4998_3278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg