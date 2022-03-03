Mobile vet clinic flagged for Canberra's disadvantaged pet owners

news, latest-news,

ACT Pet Crisis Support is using a grant from Petstock Assist to set up a mobile vet clinic in Canberra for disadvantaged pet owners. The clinic, thought to be the first of its kind in Australia, will be capable of performing short procedures and consultations for disadvantaged, low-income pet owners in Canberra and the local region. Dr Eloise Bright, vet and founder of ACT Pet Crisis Support, will provide veterinary care to pet owners referred from veterinarians, Pets and Positive Ageing (PAPA), the RSPCA and those that would otherwise be unable to receive support for their pet Dr Bright set up ACT Crisis Support in March, 2019 when she realised there were "few options in Canberra for low income pet owners". Pets were being "euthanased or surrendered or were simply unable to receive veterinary care if the owner was struggling financially". Since then, the charity has assisted more than 300 pets. "We currently assist pet owners through external veterinary clinics in Canberra. However, with the recent increase in pet ownership - driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic - vet clinics are overbooked and it can be difficult for a low income pet owner to get an appointment," Dr Bright said. "The mobile clinic will allow APCS to provide a more sustainable solution while taking the pressure off regular vet clinics." A second-hand caravan has been purchased and needs to be refurbished into a vet clinic. "We are on the look out for helpers for this project so we can make our grant go as far as possible," Dr Bright said. "If you know a carpenter, sign-writer, vet nurse, general handy-person or are interested in helping with promotions, admin support or any other tasks, please let us know by emailing actpetcrisis@gmail.com"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/21e38827-311b-4533-8530-2f71fd3b3c42.jpg/r0_87_900_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg