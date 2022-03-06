news, education, education, australian teachers

Every year Lauren asks herself if she still wants to be a teacher. She entered the profession in 2000 with a very high tertiary entrance rank. "My teachers were saying, 'Why are you doing teaching? You should do law or something'," she said. "And I was like, 'Nope'. I just I really wanted to be a teacher." Lauren, whose name has been changed because of an ACT government policy barring teachers from speaking openly to media, has felt her passion fading over the years as the workload increased and the breakthrough moments of making a difference in a student's life became few and far between. "There's so much jumping through hoops. There's so much admin that we have to do that wasn't part of it when I started," she said. "I'm all for lifelong learning, but it just seems like every year we're reinventing what we've done in the past, but you know, we've got to put the fancy names on it." Last week the federal government released its long-awaited report into a review of initial teacher education, which examined how to attract, train and support great teachers in their early year in the profession. Former education minister Alan Tudge commissioned the review in April last year with the ambition of lifting the performance of Australian students in reading, maths and science by 2030. The recommendations suggest Lauren is not alone in her experience. Reducing teacher workloads and cutting red tape burden on classroom teachers while rewarding good performance were highlighted as areas to work on. The spotlight was also firmly focused on the institutions and academics teaching the teachers. It recommends requiring higher education providers to publicly report the proportion of academic staff who have substantial recent experience in teaching in schools or early childhood settings. It also proposes to use funding and allocate Commonwealth-supported places as a reward for high-performing programs. University of Canberra faculty of education executive dean Professor Barney Dalgarno was pleasantly surprised to see his university's affiliated schools featured as an exemplar in the report. The university's clinical model places students into classrooms early in their degrees. "The initial teacher education students have includes placements in schools and every university does that but we also teach a large number of our units actually in schools rather than in university classrooms," Prof Dalgarno said. "So we actually will have the academic on the school campus teaching the students but then they'll also have components where they'll move from that classroom into a classroom with with school students and work in small groups with both the teacher and the academic overseeing and guiding them." The early exposure to the classroom environment helps students link their studies to real examples and also gives them a good idea if they are suited to the profession. The program also facilitates research projects between academics and teachers, further building on a body of research on effective teaching practices. Partnerships with schools and early exposure to professional experience were identified in the review as keys to ensuring classroom readiness. The initial teacher education review called for a targeted recruitment campaign to attract high-achieving high school students, as well as mid-career changers, Indigenous people, people from regional and remote areas and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Prof Dalgarno welcomed the recognition of the need to recruit teachers from diverse backgrounds. "If we have a teaching workforce full of people from advantaged backgrounds who went really well at school and got great ATARs, then they're not necessarily going to be the best people for teaching kids in disadvantaged communities, who are trying to become the first in family to go to university," he said. Research fellow at the Centre for Independent Studies Glenn Fahey said while people with high ATARs were likely to perform well as teachers, lifting educational attainment needed to move beyond attracting the best and brightest. "The real problem is that if you focus only on the qualities of a teacher, that is things like their academic ability and so on, you're shielding all the other things and you're effectively shielding the underperformance of teacher training," Mr Fahey said. A running theme of the review is the need for teaching degrees to be led by evidence. It opens the door to the Commonwealth using funding as a lever to give more places to universities who meet quality benchmarks - potentially at the expense of underperforming institutions. Mr Fahey said teacher education courses routinely taught content not based on evidence, which would not be acceptable in other professions, such as medicine. "There's a large component of study that is purely theoretical or is disconnected from actual practice. So it's why when you look at research about what generates better-prepared graduates, the most significant factor that's controllable is having quality practical experience," he said. READ MORE: Prof Dalgarno said the devil would be in the detail with the threat of funding caps, which come at a time when Australia needs more trained teachers to fill shortages in the workforce. "We've got to allow the the demand to drive where the places go to some extent, because if we're really restricted as to how many places we can offer, then that doesn't encourage us to innovate in ways that will attract a whole bunch of new people into teaching," he said. The review suggests ways to change the narrative around teaching. A national campaign featuring high-achieving teachers could debunk myths and promote the positive aspects of the job. The community could be encouraged to nominate teachers and school leaders for Order of Australia awards. A survey conducted as part of the review found four in 10 mid-career professionals would consider a career in teaching. A major hurdle to convert these potential teachers was a lack of income while studying and juggling family commitments, as well as general perceptions of educators being overworked and underpaid. At the University of Canberra, undergraduate enrolments remained strong, particularly last year when many high school leavers forwent a gap year. Prof Dalgarno said the graduate teachers who went on to work in schools across the region were highly-regarded. The catch was making the profession, which offers great employment security, even more attractive. "We've got to make sure it is fulfilling and that there isn't a lot of barriers to to being a teacher," he said. "But I do think that anything we can do to create really strong, positive messaging about the profession will help to get more people into teacher education and therefore more people graduating and filling out workforce shortfalls." For Lauren, a focus on supporting and making existing teachers feel respected would go a long way to improving the profession, rather than pouring money into more reviews. "A lot of beginning teachers are getting support, but it's when they find out just how heavy the load is. That's when they walk away, when they burn out young. So I think maybe we need to look more at that than trying to attract more people or a variety of people," she said. "Let's help the people who are really passionate about this profession who actually choose to be there, not because of money, but because it's the path they want to follow."

