news, latest-news,

Women's Adventure ACT leader Kelli-Ann Jackson has been named the territory's Woman of the Year. The community-organised group aims to keep the outdoors accessible, safe and available to women and gender-diverse people of all backgrounds by developing their knowledge, skills, safety-awareness, fitness and confidence. Run by volunteers, the group has grown to 4000 members and holds hundreds of events every year. Ms Jackson was one of the early members of the group and took on its leadership in 2018. She organises and leads events herself, while also helping other group volunteers build the skills and confidence they need to lead group activities. Asha Clementi, founder of the "Girls Run the World" program was named the ACT's Young Woman of the Year. Her program places young women into embassies for a day every year. Lee-Anne Daley was recognised as the ACT Senior Woman of the Year. Ms Daley is a Wiradjuri woman, who works with parents, carers, aunties and grandmothers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls - to share cultural knowledge and build links within the community. ACT Minister for Women Yvette Berry congratulated all nominees for the 2022 ACT Women's Awards. "Our three winners are all incredible individuals and wonderful examples of the strength, passion and dedication so many Canberran women share," Minister Berry said in a statement. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/58e71fa1-d06f-47eb-ab5a-4ff97e9ca5df.jpg/r7_553_828_1017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg