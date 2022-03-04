Kings Highway closed near Queanbeyan after serious collision

news, latest-news,

The Kings Highway is blocked off on Friday morning at Carwoola after a two-car collision left both drivers in a serious condition. Emergency services responded to the two-car crash about 9.20am. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped for a short time before being freed and taken to hospital in a serious condition, NSW police said. Monaro Police District officers have established a crime scene and are conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the crash. The Kings Highway remains closed between the Australian Headquarters Joint Operations Command and Captains Flat Road, with diversions around the accident in place via Sutton Road and Bywong. Meantime, Biars Sharrows Road is closed due to flood water. ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service also assisted NSW crews responding to the incident. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/14fc8610-c9c9-462f-aa39-5f48d6414da3.jpg/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg