Kings Highway closed near Queanbeyan after serious collision caused the death of a woman
A 55-year-old woman has died after a two-car accident on the Kings Highway at Carwoola on Friday morning.
Police said they have been told the woman was driving a Toyota Yaris travelling west when it collided with a Mazda 3 before 9.15am on Friday.
The Mazda was driven by a 35-year-old woman who was travelling east. She is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated both drivers at the scene before they were airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
They were both trapped for a short time before being freed and taken to hospital in a serious condition, NSW police said.
All lanes on the Kings Highway have re-opened. Briars Sharrow Road is closed due to flood water.
