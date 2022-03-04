news, latest-news,

Friday was a big day for the supporters of the planned respite care centre for Queanbeyan. It received a massive donation. And a name. The John James Foundation presented a $250,000 grant to Respite Care for Queanbeyan. And the name of the planned facility was unveiled. It will be known as Yvonne Cuschieri House in honour of the founder of Respite Care for Queanbeyan Yvonne Cuschieri, who died in June last year. The six-bedroom facility is to be built on an old basketball court in Ross Road, Queanbeyan. It will provide short-term, professional residential respite care for people aged between 18 to 60 suffering from a terminal and chronic illness. The grant from the John James Foundation will go towards the purchase of medical equipment as part of the internal fit-out of the building. On Friday, John James Foundation chief executive Joe Roff made the presentation to Respite Care for Queanbeyan chair Paul Walshe. "The [foundation] is committed to supporting our region and applaud the board of Respite Care for Queanbeyan on their tireless efforts in order to ensure people suffering terminal or chronic illness have the resources this respite care facility will offer," Mr Roff said. Mr Walshe thanked foundation chair Professor Paul Smith and the board, and Mr Roff. "This grant will make a significant difference," he said. The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has granted Respite Care for QBN a 30-year lease for the block of land. The federal and NSW government are each giving $750,000 to build the facility. A development application was lodged on February 18. Building is hoped to start in the second half of 2022, with an opening planned for mid-2023. "I can say Yvonne's dream of building a respite care facility in Queanbeyan is becoming a reality and she would be so grateful to the JJF for their wonderful grant," Mr Walshe said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

