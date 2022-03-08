news, latest-news, Canberra developments, development application, Morris Property Group, commercial real estate, Canberra office space

A Canberra developer is proposing to build a new 13-storey office block in a prime location on the corner of London Circuit and Ainslie Place. Morris Property Group has submitted a development application for 175-179 London Circuit in Civic which would see two existing buildings demolished to make way for one A-grade commercial tower. The proposal includes consolidation of two sites, known as blocks 12 and 13, section 14 City, and an adjustment to the lease purpose clauses to include 206 square metres of retail space, including potential use for a restaurant. Morris Property Group has owned block 12, which formerly housed National Australia Bank, since 1997. The group says the design includes a three-level setback to match the height of neighbouring buildings and to improve amenity for pedestrians at ground level. More than 7000 square metres of office space will span levels two to 12, with end of trip facilities on level one and parking across four underground levels. Morris Property Group senior development manager Geordie Edwards said the building will incorporate sustainable design elements. He said the group is targeting a 5.5-star rating under the National Australian Built Environment Rating System with features such as "rooftop solar panels, water-saving tapware and a highly efficient glazing system". "The building will also include a full electric heat pump not utilising any form of hydrocarbon to provide building services," Mr Edwards said. The local community was consulted on the project through a series virtual and in-person feedback sessions. A representative from the nearby City Plaza Apartments noted the proposed building's height, reduced loading zones and traffic flow among residents' concerns. Possible overshadowing on the Canberra Museum and Gallery building across the road was also raised as a concern. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Mr Edwards said the building has been designed in consultation with the National Capital Design Review Panel and surrounding landowners "Morris Property Group will continue to work with local business and residents as the development progresses through the development application stage to construction," he said. In its feedback on the design, National Capital Design Review Panel agreed there was an opportunity for symmetry between Morris Property Group's proposed development and the future redevelopment of 187 London Circuit, owned by Evri Group. Development application documents note "there appears to be an opportunity to create a pair of Civic buildings that emphasise the symmetry and order inherent in the Griffin Plan through design of two RL617 buildings at 175-179 and 187 London Circuit". Subject to development application approval, Morris Property Group intends to begin construction in June 2022 for completion in early 2024. The developer is also behind the One City Hill project in Civic, a 414-unit residential precinct in Manuka and has submitted plans for a 76-apartment complex in Griffith. The period for representations closes on March 22, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/835f9278-111f-4f67-82e1-1786f2f6d534.jpg/r9_0_3830_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg