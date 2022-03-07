news, latest-news, real estate, Canberra auctions, Canberra property, ACT real estate

Canberra home buyers with $1 million to spend could have secured themselves a large, two-bedroom apartment in the inner-south or a four-bedroom house in the north at last week's auctions. In Kingston, five buyers registered to bid on a two-bedroom apartment overlooking the Jerrabomberra Wetlands that was listed with a price guide from $910,000. Only one of the five bidders attended the auction last Friday - the rest took part via phone due to being interstate or isolated, while a buyer's agent also attended. "There were bids from four of the five parties and it was good consistent bidding from all parties and then the typical scenario with two people fighting it out in that last little bit," selling agent Aaron Lewis of Independent Property Group said. Eventually, a final bid of $979,000 secured the property at 417/15 Kerridge Street, Kingston. The median sales price for a unit in Kingston was most recently reported as $643,650 in November by CoreLogic. Across the capital more broadly, Canberra's median unit price is currently $602,475. Mr Lewis said the home's location and size were among the biggest selling points. "It had a really nice outlook into the wetlands area, so a lot of privacy and just the confidence of people knowing that the view won't get built out," he said. "It was 110 square metres, so it was quite a large two-bedroom apartment, plus then a big 23-square-metre balcony, so it was quite a grand apartment compared to some of the others." The five-year-old apartment also includes two bathrooms, a built-in study nook, two car parks, double-glazed windows and doors, plus a communal rooftop terrace. Elsewhere in the ACT, a four-bedroom house in Melba also sold within the $1 million mark on Friday. With three registered bidders, 7 Clifford Crescent sold for $980,000. Set on just over a quarter of an acre, the 1970s-built home includes three bathrooms, space for five cars, outdoor entertaining and a swimming pool. The sellers had owned the home for almost 50 years. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Other sales around the $1 million mark included a renovated, four-bedroom house at 60 Fitzhardinge Crescent, Evatt which sold for $1.03 million on Saturday, as well as a three-bedroom house at 36 Loma Rudduck Street, Forde for $1,004,000. There were 140 auctions recorded across the week in Canberra, with a 76 per cent clearance rate. Auction volumes in Australia are tracking higher than last year. This week 2945 homes were taken to auction across the combined capital cities, compared to 1569 last year.

