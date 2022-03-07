news, latest-news, house prices, Latham, Belconnen, real estate, Caneberra real estate, auction results, Canberra auction results

A four-bedroom home in Latham has changed hands for a record price, selling at auction for $1,216,000 at the weekend. The auction result set a price benchmark for the Belconnen suburb, surpassing the previous record by just over $50,000. Sellers Dolly and Alan Freemantle thought their Macrossan Crescent house of more than 25 years was going to be their "forever home" but a decision to move interstate led them to list the property. "We've been living here since 1995, so 27 years ... [we] raised three kids in this home," Mrs Freemantle said. In that time, the couple have extended the home and completely refurbished the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Each of the bedrooms includes built-in wardrobes, while the master suite is complete with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. Recent sale prices in Latham also urged them to list sooner rather than later, Mrs Freemantle said. "We were going to sell around spring this year ... but all the prices in this suburb are skyrocketing ... so we thought, 'We'll give it a go' and it was a really good outcome," she said. The median house price in Latham is $760,000, according to CoreLogic data, up from $609,500 one year ago. Selling agent Ajay Kumar of Town Residential said the response to the property listing showed there was strong demand for the suburb. "We had 114 groups all together visiting the property in around three-and-a-half weeks. At auction, we had eight confirmed bidders and almost everyone put a bid in," he said. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: "It's exciting times for the people living in Latham ... it's a great suburb and definitely people are happy to put their money here." While a suburb record was certainly something to celebrate, Mr and Mrs Freemantle were more pleased the new owners would get to enjoy the home they'd built. "We didn't take any shortcuts, especially when we did the extension, and my husband said, 'You only get one chance of doing the kitchen'," Mrs Freemantle said. "I was worried about my garden ... but the couple [who purchased the house] were very happy with the plants and the gardens. "Knowing that the next owner would actually love what we've done in this house, inside and out, is a huge relief for me."

