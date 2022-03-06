news, crime,

A middle-aged mother appears to have been "dragged into" systematic drug trafficking by a "very unsatisfactory" partner, who had a $700-a-day methamphetamine habit, a judge has said. Police raided the Canberra home of Rosalind Cichacz in September 2019, finding more than 26 grams of methamphetamine, more than 9 grams of MDMA and other trafficking indicia. A phone, seized by investigators, was later found to contain messages indicating the 49-year-old had regularly possessed and sold methamphetamine as a "street-level dealer". Inside Cichacz's handbag, police discovered an extendable baton, while stolen property that included a government identification card, a mountain bike and $6042 worth of tools was also located her woman's home. Cichacz subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking, possessing a prohibited substance and prohibited weapon, and receiving stolen property. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Justice David Mossop's sentencing remarks, published by the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday, show Cichacz served 24 days behind bars on remand. The judge spared her further time in prison late last month by imposing a backdated 12-month jail term, the balance of which he suspended, on the drug trafficking charge. For the other offences, Justice Mossop gave the 49-year-old wholly suspended jail sentences with good behaviour orders attached. The judge said Cichacz, who had a limited criminal history, had begun using methamphetamine under the direction of a former partner, who quit his job and "fell into heavy drug use". "As a couple, they needed to make money to support his $700-a-day habit," Justice Mossop said. As he decided on the penalties, the judge said Cichacz had "reasonable prospects of rehabilitation". "The offender appears to have been dragged into systematic trafficking by her involvement with a very unsatisfactory partner," Justice Mossop said. "Otherwise, she has had a reasonably law-abiding life, has participated in employment and raised two children as a single mother." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc6s1hxljgnud196yh3l8q.jpg/r248_253_3928_2332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg