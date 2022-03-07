whats-on, food-and-wine,

Things are about to get messy at Canberra's latest seafood restaurant. At Woden's Kickin' Inn, you eat with your hands, off the table. They provide the bibs and gloves. Fine dining it's not, but the idea is fine as. "Seafood is already messy so why not embrace it," Kickin' Inn co-founder Ravi Singh says. "The food is freshly prepared and brought out in a special bag to keep everything fresh and steaming hot. "Our staff will bring it straight to your table and pour the food out right in front of you and all that's left to do is dig in!" Singh said Canberra was a natural choice for the 11th venue. "We have visitors coming all the way up to dine in our in Campbelltown, Zetland and Petersham stores every weekend and they are always asking us to bring the 'kickinvibe' down to the ACT since there's nothing else like it in the area," he said. "We already have 10 established stores across Sydney and Melbourne so Canberra was the obvious next stop for Kickin'Inn. The response so far has been unbelievable and the store has been booked out every night since we opened." The main menu has a wide selection of seafood to choose from; from oysters to prawns, mussels, octopus, and crayfish, even mud crabs and lobster. First you pick your favourite seafood, or opt for a mixture of all of them with the best-selling Kickin'Licious or Mixed Bag, and then you choose a sauce. There are five signature sauces, a couple with cajun influences, as well as lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Sha-Bang which is a mixture of all four. And then you set the heat. "The 000+ is seriously hot," says Singh. There's also the option of some extras. Think fries, salads, corn and steamed rice. The first Kickin' Inn opened in Sydney by Sing and Sami Karras in September 2018. "Kickin'Inn was established to share our love of seafood with all Australians and give the community a taste of premium seafood at an affordable price and flavoursome taste," Singh said. There is a kids' menu and the bags are available for takeaway. They even supply bibs, glove and butcher's paper to replicate the experience on your own dining table. Part of the Kickin' Inn vibe is to constantly shake things up so keep an eye out on their social media feed for special deals and promotions.

