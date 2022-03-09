news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court

A woman accused of importing more than 1kg of a common precursor chemical to the drug GHB has been committed for trial in the ACT Supreme Court. Vanessa Lee White, of Hughes, has pleaded not guilty to importing and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. Police in July last year said Ms White, in her late 40s, was charged after the Australian Border Force intercepted a parcel alleged to have contained the chemical gamma-butyrolactone. It was scheduled to be delivered to her home. Police replaced the chemical with an inert substance similar in appearance and delivered it to Ms White's residence before arresting her. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS In the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Ms White maintained her not guilty pleas to the drug charges and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a magistrate's order. Defence lawyer Tanja Cobden applied for the case to be committed for trial in the Supreme Court. The Commonwealth prosecutor in the matter consented to the application, meaning the court waived committal proceedings. During her bail application in 2021, the court heard Ms White refused lawful orders for her to give police her devices' passcodes. The defence lawyer representing Ms White at the time said the package alleged to have contained the chemical was "found at the back of a cupboard", suggesting any criminal offending by Ms White, if proven, was not sophisticated. On Wednesday, Ms White was remanded in custody and her first Supreme Court appearance is scheduled for March 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

