The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader will both commit to beefing up Australia's armed forces if they win government, as the leaders reveal their plans for the Australian Defence Force. Under the government's commitment, Defence's permanent workforce would be increased by around 30 per cent if maintained over the next six parliamentary terms to almost 80,000 in 2040 at a total cost of around $38 billion. The plan would see an additional 2700 Defence personnel stationed in the national capital by 2040 from the initial 12,500 additional personnel expected under the plan. New South Wales will see a similar increase. Other Defence-heavy states will get a much smaller increase as the ADF workforce shifts to new capabilities in maritime, land, air, space and cyber. "The first priority of my government is keep Australians safe and to do that we need a bigger ADF with more soldiers, sailors and airmen and women to operate the cutting-edge capabilities we're getting to protect Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "Our world is becoming increasingly uncertain so it's important we take steps now to protect our people and our national interest over the coming decades." Growing the navy, army and air force with the type of people and skills to face the threats of the future takes time, the Prime Minister said. "We must start now so critical skills can be taught and experienced gained." Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will use a major national security speech to the Lowy Institute to counter Coalition attacks that Labor might cut military spending. He is expected to accuse the government of overpromising with announcements but failing to follow through. Labor will instead promise to resource the Defence forces with what it needs to defend Australia and deter potential aggressors without making specific capability promises until it is in government. "Keeping Australians safe means planning for global shocks - be it conflict, pandemic, financial collapse or environmental disaster," he is expected to say. In a draft of the speech seen by The Canberra Times, Mr Albanese is expected to commit Labor to funding Defence budgets "beyond the 2 per cent benchmark" of GDP, which became necessary after offering support for the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. The Labor leader will also match resolve against China's aggressive overtures and threats, highlighting that both major parties have the same position on the diplomatically sensitive South China Sea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and other human rights abuses. "Labor will ensure that Defence has the resources it needs to defend Australia and deter potential aggressors," Mr Albanese is expected to say. Labor would review struggling military projects and plan for submarine capability in the period until Australia receives the nuclear submarines, but Mr Albanese will not commit to outlining specific new acquisitions until Labor could consult in government. "Keeping Australians safe means planning for global shocks - be it conflict, pandemic, financial collapse or environmental disaster," he is expected to say. Mr Albanese is expected to criticise the government's enduring focus on announcements, but not the delivery of them, citing billions of dollars wasted on the French submarine contract, which he will call "the greatest defence procurement disaster we have seen in this country". It comes days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his Lowy address to warn "Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years" and announce $10 billion is to be spent building a new submarine base on Australia's east coast. The future nuclear submarines are unlikely to be fully operational for another 25 years. The election timetable, rather than a full analysis of Australia's force posture has driven these decisions, Mr Albanese is expected to say. Labor has already committed to a new force posture review for Defence, which will consider the location of a new submarine base. READ MORE: Labor's approach to China would be based on values such as human rights, international law and rules-based trade, Mr Albanese is expected to say. That the authoritarian China's growing threats in the region was one of many reasons to be concerned about the friendship between Beijing and Moscow. Mr Albanese is expected to warn that Australia faced threats from foreign interference, espionage, terrorism, organised crime and cyber attacks - vulnerabilities exploited by autocratic countries seeking to increase their power. To address these vulnerabilities, Mr Albanese is expected to outline how Labor would prioritise cyber resilience, a stronger supply chain and sovereign defence industry, stronger democratic institutions such as a national anti-corruption commission and greater bonds with foreign partners by rebuilding Australia's diplomatic capability and development assistance.

