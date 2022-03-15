coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus, quarantine, isolation, immunity, the act, canberra

Remember when being at the same shop as a COVID-19 case would force you into isolation for two weeks? Those days are long gone. Soaring vaccination levels and an explosion of infections put an end to it. But over the past few weeks, many Canberrans who have recovered from COVID-19 are noticing the isolation rules are looser than they remembered. If you've already had the virus, you might be freer than you think. The government is considering ditching close contacts entirely, but here's what you need to know for now. Less onerous. If you've contracted COVID-19 within the last eight weeks, you can go about your normal life even if you would otherwise have to isolate. That means you are not considered a close contact if someone you live with is isolating at home with the virus, and can go to work and public venues. "This update reflects changes in national guidance which is constantly being reviewed and refined in response to evolving evidence about COVID-19," an ACT Health spokesperson says. But if it's more than eight weeks since your initial infection, the normal rules apply. Reinfection chances. An infection from COVID-19 provides a decent level of immunity. It's not clear how long that lasts, but some research suggests it ranges anywhere from three months to five years. There are political reasons, too. The rules were implemented as COVID-19 cases exploded during the pre-Christmas Omicron wave, and at the same time definitions of a close contact were significantly loosened. Politicians were scrambling to avoid people being repeatedly thrown into isolation, or businesses forced to open and shut. In that context, it made sense to exempt people with high levels of immunity. Partly. Since around Christmas, people recovered from COVID-19 did not have to quarantine, provided their infection was within the last four weeks. READ MORE: But that was doubled late last month. "As part of the new Direction that was notified, people who recover from COVID-19 are not required to quarantine in response to a COVID-19 exposure for eight weeks after their release from isolation," the spokesperson said.

