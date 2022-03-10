news, latest-news, Ben Caddaye

South coast fishing could go one of two ways this long weekend - it all depends on what Mother Nature throws at us this week. If the rain holds off, I'm really excited about the action that could unfold in and around the estuary mouths, as cleaner water mixes with the murk. Baitfish will gather in these areas and bring in the bigger predators, including salmon, tailor, mulloway, bream, trevally and flathead. It could be a very promising weekend for soaking a bait around the river entrances and adjacent rocks and beaches. Spinning with metal lures may also be fruitful for salmon, tailor and possibly a stray king or tuna. However, if the torrential rain persists, I fear the fishing anywhere near a major estuary will be a write-off. There will simply be too much freshwater in virtually every system, not to mention mud and debris. There are always one or two exceptions, which I've highlighted before in previous reports. Estuaries with little or no catchment - Wagonga Inlet at Narooma is a fine example - might be clear enough to fish in a few days. Lakes Eucumbene and Jindabyne will be good options if the coast is off limits. Evening sessions from the shore at Eucumbene are producing rainbows and browns on bait, lure and fly. Mudeyes - and mudeye-pattern flies - are starting to come into their own as autumn sets in. Eucumbene is 48 per cent full and Jindabyne is at 98 per cent and lapping at the footpaths and picnic tables. There are some good perch and redfin on offer in the local lakes, despite the turbid conditions. Lake Ginninderra has been out-fishing Burley Griffin for months and seems to be the go-to location for natives and redfin on lures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/db7b78cc-1796-4dee-8ce0-666a93dc25be.jpg/r10_9_4022_2276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg