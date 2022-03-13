news, latest-news, canberra racing, thoroughbred park, national sprint, black opal, black opal stakes

Kurt Goldman reckons there might have been someone watching over Thoroughbred Park on Sunday. The late Alan Cardy couldn't be there to watch Irish Songs surge home to win the $130,000 National Sprint champion (1400m) in Canberra. The former Australian rugby union international died in December, so with a nod to the sky and a tear in his eye, trainer Goldman took a chance to pay tribute. "It's quite fitting for this horse to come here and win today. The owner passed away at Christmas," Goldman said. "I was pretty confident. I trained my first Stakes winner for Mr Cardy here in the Canberra Cup with Faust seven years ago, and it was quite fitting it was the last Stakes win I get to train for him. MORE RACING "The horse has been flying lately and we were quietly confident going into today. A huge team effort, a lot of people involved, it's not just me, so this goes out to them." Tommy Berry had the ride on Irish Songs, steering the six-year-old gelding to a thrilling win after racing past Ashman and Mad As Zariz on the straight. "I was very sceptical of Tommy. This horse nine times out of 10 wants to get to the outside, he doesn't normally like to go in between horses," Goldman said. "I was screaming at the TV at Tommy. He was in the race, he knew what was going on. Obviously he pulled the right rein. I could have yelled at him if he didn't win, but it's just good, really exciting to obviously get the win."

