The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber only

Former MLA re-emerges in right-wing group behind Xi Jinping ad

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
March 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Liberal MLA Vicki Dunne during her final appearance in ACT Legislative Assembly. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Former long-serving Canberra politician Vicki Dunne has re-emerged from her retirement, as part of a right-wing activist group responsible for provocative anti-Chinese advertising seen in the nation's capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.