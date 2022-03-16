sport, capitals, tuggeranong basketball stadium, canberra capitals, uc capitals, wnbl, wnbl finals, paul goriss

Tuggeranong could emerge as the answer to the Canberra Capitals' venue crisis as the club hunts for a new home court a week out from the WNBL finals. The Capitals are desperately trying to lock in a venue with the WNBL semi-finals set to begin on March 23, with a return to the Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium on the cards if the 1300-capacity venue can be fitted with broadcast-quality lighting within seven days. Tuggeranong looms as the Capitals' only option if they are to host semi-finals in Canberra, which would bring the club back to a spiritual home they last played at in early 2017. Venues in Wollongong and Sydney are being considered as alternative options. Club bosses are on Wednesday expected to make a decision on where they will play finals. The National Convention Centre looms as no chance of hosting a match in the best-of-three semi-final series, but there is hope the venue could host at least one game in the grand final series should Canberra make it. MORE SPORT The highest-ranked teams host two semi-final matches in the best-of-three series. The first series begins on March 23, with the second series to follow a day later. It means the league-leading Capitals have everything to play for on the road against fellow championship contenders Adelaide and Melbourne this week. "It's a must-win to try to get the two games to get to first spot," Capitals coach Paul Goriss said. "There are so many other variables with top four teams. Melbourne only have one game against us; Perth have three games, they've got Sydney and then Townsville twice; Adelaide have us and Southside. "It's going to come down to the last day of the regular season to see where the top four actually falls and who gets home finals and who doesn't. It's hard to predict. "Our main focus is Adelaide in the first game on Thursday night and then we'll worry about Melbourne. Obviously there's a lot at stake to be able to win those two games and finish with a home-court advantage. "We want to try to do everything we can to be able to play a finals series, hopefully at home, wherever we may be playing." The Capitals started their WNBL existence at Tuggeranong and hosted most regular season matches there, but shifted marquee games to the AIS Arena. But the AIS Arena is at the centre of a standoff between the ACT government and their federal counterparts, closed off to sport and events since March 2020 and instead being used as a COVID-19 vaccination hub. The Capitals have been left furious by the prospect of having to take home finals on the road, but Goriss says those concerns have not infiltrated the playing roster. "Obviously it's nicer playing at home in front of your own fans. To travel less and be able to sleep in your own bed is always nice, and to play in front of your own fans on your home court," Goriss said. "But I think this is going to replicate finals in the travel that will have to be done in short turnarounds. Is it ideal leading into finals, probably not with the amount of travel we're having to do. "What I like most about this group, it's been our mantra since I came over, we just don't make excuses. We play with the cards we're dealt. They're a group that could make excuses at times but never have. "They take responsibility for what's in front of them. We put up with it. We've got some great leaders and some great veterans that understand the bigger picture." WNBL ROUND 15 Thursday - Adelaide Lightning v Canberra Capitals at The Lights Community and Sports Centre, 7pm. WNBL FINALS Semi-final one [first versus fourth] Game one: Wednesday, March 23 - 1 v 4 at 7pm. Game two: Saturday, March 26 - 4 v 1 at 5pm. Game three: Wednesday, March 30 - 1 v 4 at 7pm. Semi-final two [second versus third] Game one: Thursday, March 24 - 2 v 3 at 7pm. Game two: Sunday, March 27 - 3 v 2 at 5pm. Game three: Thursday, March 31 - 2 v 3 at 7pm. Grand final [winner of semi-final one versus winner of semi-final two] Game one: Saturday, April 2 - Highest-ranked team v Lowest-ranked team at 5pm. Game two: Wednesday, April 6 - Lowest-ranked team v Highest-ranked team at 7pm. Game three: Saturday, April 9 - Highest-ranked team v Lowest-ranked team at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

