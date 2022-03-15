sport, brumbies, corey toole, gungahlin eagles, aussie sevens, rugby australia, australian sevens, brumbies rugby

Corey Toole is still getting used to people tagging him in his own highlight reels. But the best may be yet to come, as The Canberra Times can reveal Toole has signed Rugby Australia's men's sevens program on a one-year full-time contract leading into this year's Commonwealth Games and World Cup. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28 until August 8, before the three-day World Cup takes place in South Africa from September 9. The lure of representing Australia on the world stage is enough to make former Gungahlin Eagles flyer Toole commit to the sevens program, shelving his 15-a-side ambitions in the short-term after the 22-year-old spent a chunk of pre-season training with the ACT Brumbies. "I'll focus on sevens definitely for this year until the end of the World Cup," Toole said. MORE SPORT "It would be pretty special to play in the Comm Games or the World Cup. I've just got to train hard until then and hopefully I get picked. "We're going to Fiji for some trial matches against New Zealand and two Fijian teams I think, that's just prep games for Vancouver and Singapore. That's in about five weeks so that series will be back up and going. A bit later we've got France and London after that. It's pretty full on. "It's pretty crazy to play on the world stage against all the countries around the world. It's pretty cool we've been managing to get a few wins and I've got some good touches." Some good touches is some understatement. Toole has been a revelation on the sevens circuit, his scintillating speed making highlight reels go viral on social media. He was twice named the impact player of the tournament in Spain. In 22 matches he has scored 21 tries and left defenders clutching at thin air. But even he has to pinch himself sometimes. This past September he was still playing in the John I Dent Cup, on the sevens radar but rarely imagining how quickly his chance would come. Toole had never even left Australia before being catapulted into the world sevens series in Dubai late last year. Now with a few extra stamps on the passport, he grins he can't stop taking photos to bring those overseas memories back home. "You get to see some pretty cool things around the world. I'd never been out of Australia prior to travelling to Dubai," Toole said. "Some of the landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, it's a pretty good sight up there. Spain has got a pretty good culture over there with lots of nice people. And the footy? The footy is pretty special, the game is very quick. I think my lungs are still getting used to it. "I haven't done a lot of training for it, I've only done a few weeks before competitions and stuff. I'm trying to do as much as I can. "It's a lot harder on your body. The main difference I find is there's not many breaks between drills, sets and reps. It's all based on basically running for 90 minutes, that's what it feels like for me anyway. "I'm just fortunate through a few injuries to have got a bit more game time than I expected in Dubai. From there I managed to keep my spot in the squad and I've been putting some alright performances together since. I just moved to Sydney, I'm training full-time, so it's pretty exciting."

