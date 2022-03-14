sport, brumbies, rugby australia, wallabies, darcy swain, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby

Darcy Swain has signed a two-year deal to stay with the ACT Brumbies in a major coup for Australian rugby, making a "black and white" call to chase a gold jersey and turn his back on the lure of playing overseas. The Canberra Times can reveal Swain has committed to Australian rugby until the end of 2024 in a boost for the Wallabies following news Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Nick Frost are set to depart the Super Rugby scene. Swain broke through to make his Test debut last year and quickly emerged as a star of the future, orchestrating crucial plays at the lineout and maul against France to stamp his authority as an international-calibre player. The 24-year-old admits the lure of taking a chance overseas has been in the back of his mind, but remains confident Brumbies headquarters remains the best place for him to unlock his freakish potential. "It was always in the back of my mind I guess, the idea of playing overseas is a good experience," Swain said. MORE SPORT "Even just going over there and watching it at the end of last year, you learn a lot as to what specifically a lock is meant to do, it's just a set-piece game. I think if I went over there I'd learn a heap of knowledge but I'm pretty happy where I am at the moment. "I've got good coaches in Dan and Lord, and I'm pretty keen on seeing what Bernie is like too next year. It wasn't hard, it was black and white, I was always going to stay. "I've been in a couple of different set-ups with Wallabies and whatnot. I really enjoy coming to work every day, that's what it is. I like getting challenged by guys like Hoops [Tom Hooper] and Frosty. "I just love the program. If I stand back and look at it, that's the reason why I've made such inroads since I started here." Swain's decision to re-sign with the Brumbies is a major boost leading into their Super Rugby Pacific showdown against the Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. The Brumbies, who are also closing in on new deals for Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, and the Reds have been the standard bearers for Australian rugby with two pulsating domestic grand finals over the past two years adding fuel to one of the competition's fiercest rivalries. "At the start when I was here, they were never a team that worried us," Swain said. "They've got a lot of young guys I played with in junior rugby, and they've become a powerhouse in Australian rugby at the moment. If they can play their best team on the field and play that expansive footy they love to play, and give it to their fast guys when they're playing on top of teams, they can hurt anyone. "This week in particular, we've got to put what happened in the past - especially that grand final - behind us and just look forward to getting out there and sticking to our guns." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND FIVE Friday: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Tickets from Ticketek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

