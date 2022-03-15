news, crime,

A Charnwood woman has denied claims she faked a kidnapping to disguise an attempt to extort her own mother. The 27-year-old accused her former partner of three-and-a-half months, Samuel Carrasco, of threatening to inject her with ketamine and get her arrested for "hacking his Facebook" and "acting like a crazy stalker". Mr Carrasco, 25, is facing a judge-only trial in the ACT Supreme Court. While being cross-examined by defence lawyer Edward Chen on Tuesday, the woman denied faking a kidnapping on the night of May 17 last year. "I'm not pretending to be a victim in a kidnapping," she said. READ MORE CRIME: Prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea said on May 14 last year the alleged victim and her parents went to Mr Carrasco's Ainslie apartment to collect her belongings, as she wanted to break up. She said Mr Carrasco "started to cry" and "started trying to talk me out of [leaving him]." The woman's mother said her daughter wanted to leave the relationship because it was "controlling". Three days later the woman ended the relationship with Mr Carrasco, who then allegedly forced her to drive him from the Australian War Memorial to Telstra Tower, where he put a "very sharp" object against her neck. He allegedly told her it was a syringe full of ketamine, which could put her to sleep for two hours. The alleged victim said Mr Carrasco told her he would "tie me up [and] put me in the back of the car" if she did not comply with his demands. The Canberra woman also said Mr Carrasco had threatened to have her arrested by telling police she had hacked his Facebook account, acted like a "crazy stalker" and stolen money from his bank account. She told the court she had not done any of those things, but was "very scared that night" and believed she might be jailed if he went to police. The woman alleges Mr Carrasco then told her to drive to Queanbeyan, but allowed her to go into a service station by herself. While in the petrol station on Yass Road, she went to the toilet and bought two cans of Coke. The alleged victim said Mr Carrasco snatched her phone off her before she walked into the station, and she didn't want to notify the attendant because she was "scared for [her] life". She said she was also afraid that if she didn't get back into the car, Mr Carrasco would steal her car and phone. The alleged victim said as she had a physical disability, the car was the only one she could drive. The alleged victim then drove the pair to Queanbeyan, where she said Mr Carrasco told her to pull over twice. Text messages were then sent to the woman's mother from her phone, saying she was in "trouble" and "needed some money". A text message asked for $5000. Soon after receiving it, the mother called the police. The alleged victim said some messages were sent by Mr Carrasco, and others were dictated by him and written by her. One read, "your daughters drug f---ed boyfriend owes me 5 thousand ... it would be wise to leave the police out of it". Mr Chen, the defence lawyer, accused the alleged victim of conspiring with Mr Carrasco to write the text messages in order to extort money from her mother, with whom she lived. The woman denied the accusation. "I would never blackmail my mother," she said. "[We have a] really good, close, mother-daughter, nearly best friend kind of relationship. "She's been my carer ever since I've had a stroke, so whenever I need help she'll help me." MORE CRIME READS: Police officers arrived at the car at about 12.11am on May 18. It was pulled over on the side of the road on Oaks Estate Road, and the alleged victim was standing outside the vehicle. She said Mr Carrasco had let her stretch her legs. When a police car pulled up a few feet away, the woman said she moved to sit in the driver's seat of the car to have a drink. She said despite having a "sip" of Coke minutes before, her mouth would easily get dry and "very uncomfortable." However, a police officer told the court when he arrived at the scene, the woman "jumped" out of the vehicle and approached police while crying and stuttering. Constable Elise Muscat said the woman was "very distraught", "physically shaking", "stuttering her words," and kept asking for her mum. Closing addresses will be given on Wednesday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

