news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court

The man accused of stealing a police car on Wednesday night to flee officers is in custody after not applying for bail when he appeared in court on Friday. Antony Adrian Schuster, 27, is accused of stealing a cage-fitted police car when officers tried to arrest him in O'Connor in relation to an alleged stolen car earlier. Police also arrested his co-defendant, who was refused bail in court on Thursday. In a press conference earlier this week, Detective Inspector Stephen Ladd said when police approached the two men, they ran away. The officers immediately chased after them. Mr Schuster is accused of circling back via neighbouring residences and allegedly driving away in a Holden Colorado police car. "We believe the police vehicle was unlocked at the time and that will be subject to ongoing investigations," Detective Inspector Ladd said. He said the police car was driven "a couple of streets away" before the man allegedly removed a driver from a red Suzuki hatchback, stole her car, then drove off. On Friday, police said Mr Schuster was arrested in Amaroo. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS He appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court where magistrate James Lawton read out the charges to him, which he has not pleaded to. These included the police car theft, riding in a stolen car, unlawful possession of stolen property, robbery and attempt to escape arrest. The court heard that the stolen property charge relates to Porsche keys while the robbery charge relates to the Suzuki. Defence lawyer Jeremy Banwell said there was no bail application. Mr Schuster's case is scheduled back in court on April 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/2cbcc648-ae47-4ee1-b3c4-1f2b962e2123.jpg/r3_0_5566_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg