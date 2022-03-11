news, crime,

An experienced silk and one of the most senior prosecutors in NSW will become resident judges of the ACT Supreme Court, with the new chief justice hailing their appointments as "outstanding". Geoffrey Kennett SC, an expert in public law, will fill the vacancy created by last year's retirement of Justice John Burns when he begins his role on March 21. Belinda Baker, a criminal appeals specialist, will take the place of the retiring Justice Michael Elkaim when she commences her tenure as a judge in December. Mr Kennett is no stranger to the ACT, having worked in the public service in Canberra for 13 years before he moved to Sydney in 1998 and became a barrister in private practice. He was appointed senior counsel in 2010, and has chaired the Law Council of Australia's administrative law committee since 2015. Ms Baker, a lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, is currently the deputy senior crown prosecutor for NSW. She has appeared in more than 200 criminal appeals, including High Court cases, since 2016. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Ms Baker said she was honoured to be appointed to a court that was "an inspiration to courts in every Australian jurisdiction". She added, in a statement, that she looked forward to working with the ACT's other judicial officers, singling out the newly sworn-in Chief Justice Lucy McCallum as "an inspiring jurist". Chief Justice McCallum said Mr Kennett and Ms Baker were both "known for their huge intellects, their astute legal analysis and their prodigious capacity for hard work". "With our full complement of six judges, the court is well placed to take on the challenges ahead," she said. ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury also praised Mr Kennett and Ms Baker, saying their skills and experience would "complement the existing judiciary and bring the court back to a full bench". The two new appointees will join Chief Justice McCallum, Justice David Mossop and Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson as resident judges of the Supreme Court. The other ongoing member of the court is Associate Justice Verity McWilliam, who has been acting in Justice Burns' old role since he left in August last year.

