A man whose alleged accomplice is accused of stealing a police car thumped a desk then tried, but failed, to flip it while yelling profanity at a court as he was refused bail. George George, 23, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with dishonestly riding in a stolen Mercedes C250 with NSW registration plates. He has not pleaded to the charge. ACT Policing said officers arrested George and tried to arrest another man in O'Connor in relation to the alleged car theft on Wednesday night. The other man, whom police are still searching for, escaped by allegedly stealing a police car. A police spokesperson said the vehicle was abandoned a short distance away and another vehicle was stolen. All vehicles have now been recovered. In court, defence lawyer Benjamin Rutzou applied for bail, saying no evidence linked his client to where the alleged car theft occurred. Mr Rutzou said that when police stopped and spoke with his client and the alleged accomplice, the latter ran away before circling back to allegedly steal the police car. "The defendant [Mr George] doesn't run from the police, he remains where he is and is placed under arrest," Mr Rutzou said. The lawyer said there seemed to be "some tenuous circumstantial evidence" and that it "can't be said to be an overwhelming prosecution case". "The allegation is somewhat weak," Mr Rutzou said. He said that while Mr George's criminal history was not helpful, his client had been engaging in a drug and alcohol treatment order as part of a sentence for previous offending. Mr Rutzou proposed his client live with a "good friend" in Isabella Plains and to continue complying with his treatment order as part of bail conditions. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Prosecutor Julia Churchill opposed bail, saying Mr George was sentenced in February to a suspended jail term for a number of charges, including assaults, burglary and weapon possession. "The prosecution has serious concerns that the defendant has [allegedly] committed these offences three weeks post having been last before Justice [Richard] Refshauge [in the drug and alcohol sentencing list]," Ms Churchill said. She said there was a potential co-defendant and the prosecution had concerns the defendant may be charged with further offences if released. Upon hearing the prosecutor's reasons, Mr George, who has a tattoo on one of his arms, said "Oh God". Magistrate Robert Cook refused bail, saying that while sometimes cases "can be stronger", he was not satisfied the defendant's positive engagement with his treatment order "outweigh my considerations and concerns about the defendant engaging in further criminal activities". This triggered an outburst from Mr George, who yelled "f---ing hell man, f---ing serious?" "You f---ing serious? I didn't f---ing drive the f---ing car," he said before being muted. He was seen using a closed fist to smash a desk before trying, but failing, to flip it. Sheriff's officers restrained him then took him away from the room. He was remanded in custody with the case set to return on March 31. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

