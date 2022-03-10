news, crime,

A police vehicle was allegedly stolen on Wednesday night as police attempted to arrest two people suspected of stealing a car. Police allege that at about 7.15pm on Wednesday, officers in O'Connor attempted to arrest two people suspected stealing a car. During the arrest, one of the offenders escaped by allegedly stealing an ACT Policing vehicle. An ACT Policing spokesperson said the police vehicle was abandoned a short distance away, and another vehicle was stolen. All three stolen vehicles have been recovered. One person is in custody. Police are searching for the other offender. READ ALSO: The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote 7053932.

