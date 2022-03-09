Five people hospitalised after car leaves Red Hill Drive

news, latest-news,

Three people have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a vehicle went over the side of the embankment at Red Hill Drive on Wednesday afternoon. ACT police, fire & rescue and ambulance crews responded to the single vehicle incident about 4pm, when a car with five people on board left the road. The ACT Emergency Services Agency said three of the passengers were taken to hospital in a serious condition, while the remaining two were taken with minor injuries. Red Hill Drive at the lookout was closed to traffic, as of 4.40pm. Police urged anyone who saw this accident or who has any further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference P2058627. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/56aada0c-ec01-4e26-ba52-5f4e14ac90ec.jpg/r6_134_2610_1605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg