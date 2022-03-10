news, crime,

A police vehicle was allegedly stolen on Wednesday night as police attempted to arrest two people suspected of stealing a car. Police say officers in O'Connor tried to arrest two people suspected of stealing a car about 7.15pm on Wednesday. In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Stephen Ladd said when police approached the two men they ran away. The officers immediately chased after them. However, while one of the men was arrested the other managed to circle back via neighbouring residences and drive away in a Holden Colorado police vehicle fitted with a cage. "We believe the police vehicle was unlocked at the time and that will be subject to ongoing investigations," he said. According to Inspector Ladd, the police car was driven "a couple of streets away" before the man forcefully removed a female driver from a red Suzuki hatchback, stole her car, and drove off. While the inspector said he'd "hate to speculate", there was currently "no breach of duty or any component code of conduct issues identified at this stage". "Police do believe they know the identity of the second offender but are unable to locate them," he said. All three stolen vehicles have been recovered. One person is in custody. READ ALSO: The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote 7053932.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/da4d3e16-3b9b-438b-9c08-faa329e53003.JPG/r3_470_5566_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg