Ride the heritage train to Bungendore

This Saturday, there is a special event being held by the Rail Motor Society a ride on a heritage train from Canberra to Tarago and Bungendore for lunch at The Lake George Hotel in Bungendore. The train departs 11am on Saturday from Canberra Railway Station and returns there in the afternoon. The Rail Motor Society is a mainline heritage rail operator based in Paterson, NSW, offering unique heritage train journeys. It is bringing a 621/721 rail motor to Canberra. Tickets are from www.123tix.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/59e06120-7f36-41ad-bf7a-9890a17fdd37.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg