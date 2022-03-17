sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, nrl mullets, josh papalii, ryan papenhuyzen

It started out as a bet, but it's grown into one of the most beautiful mullets in the NRL. And that's an achievement not to be taken lightly given some of the best players in rugby league are now sporting the iconic haircut. Star Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, former Canberra Raiders prop Junior Paulo, Gold Coast enforcer Tino Faasuamaleaui, South Sydney second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi. But surely none beats Green Machine big bopper Josh Papalii. MORE RAIDERS NEWS Papalii's been growing his luscious locks since the COVID-19 pandemic began and he quickly made a bet with teammate Corey Harawira-Naera that the first to go the chop before May 2022 had to completely shave their head. Neither have caved, with Papalii creating one of the greatest mullets ever made, while Harawira-Naera sported braids for round one. Sometimes at Raiders HQ you'd think you're seeing double when the under-17 Harold Matthews Cup team's training. They've got WA prop Mathias Tomuli-Ah-Kuoi in their ranks. AKA "Mini Papa". With the pair's hair cut from the same cloth. If you're more of a purist, then perhaps Raiders NSW Cup forward Jordan Martin's look is for you. Business at the front and plenty of party at the back. Raiders star five-eighth Jack Wighton's more subtle number's been gaining traction, with plenty of youth recreating his shaved sides. It's like the 80s all over again. What a time to be alive. NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Sebastian Kris, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Harry Rushton. Cowboys squad: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Coen Hess, 11. Tom Gilbert, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Heilum Luki, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Griffin Neame. Reserves: 18. Reuben Cotter, 19. Scott Drinkwater, 20. Connelly Lemuelu, 21. Brendan Elliot, 22. Ben Condon, 23. Emry Pere, 24. Daejarn Asi.

