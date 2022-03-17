news, crime,

A learner driver has been charged after allegedly stealing her sister's car and crashing it into a power pole in Canberra's north. Mikayla Long, 20, was granted bail when she appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with six offences. In a statement, ACT Policing said Holt residents had reported a car crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Beaurepaire Crescent and Armstrong Street about 6pm on Monday. In a subsequent interview with investigators, Ms Long allegedly admitted taking her sister's car without permission and driving it, without supervision, before crashing. The 20-year-old was arrested in Belconnen on Wednesday and charged with car theft, driving a stolen vehicle, negligent driving and being an unaccompanied learner driver. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS She was further charged with using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle. Ms Long did not enter pleas when she briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, after a night in police custody. Prosecutor Emma Bacchetto did not oppose bail and magistrate Robert Cook granted it, imposing a single condition that requires Ms Long to live at an address in Macquarie. The case returns to court on April 7. Anyone who witnessed the crash or spoke to the driver has been urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7058190.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc768m7et1xi0mj1wzh2u.jpg/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg