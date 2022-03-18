Why ministers should never be allowed near a tender or grant process

subscribers-only,

One of the habits I have always urged on young political journalists is of jotting down, and remembering statements made by politicians on general principles of accountability, responsibility and personal and public morality. This is not for the edification of the public so much as for assistance whenever the politician in question is in trouble or is loyally trying to extricate some colleague who ought to resign. There is nothing like hanging a politician with rope fashioned from their own exact words. Thus, opposition politicians, seeking the resignation of some minister they believe they have bang to rights, will assert some principle they will say was established in Malcolm Fraser's day. The prime minister will declare that the principle has changed, and that the circumstances are different. One can be reasonably certain that 10 years down the track, the same former minister, now in opposition, will be piously proclaiming the principle she repudiated a decade before, while the former proclaimers of the old rules will be insisting on the indulgent view they previously denied. It was pretty much always thus. Bar the odd anomaly - such as Andrew Peacock offering to resign as minister for the army because his wife, Susan had appeared in an advertisement for sheets - the general view in the late 1960s was notions of ministerial responsibility, and standards of good government, had already gone to hell. Twenty years on, commentators, and people in the opposition of either party, would speak of 1960s conventions and practices in reverent tones. They would deplore slippage. And 20 years after that, even after more modern prime ministers had attempted to codify and publish the standards they set, it nearly always seemed that the latitude and licence given ministers was now impossibly wide. Any number of the current ministry would not be there if some previous prime minister, even of the same party, were in charge, we would say, mostly rightly. The ever-disappearing bottom could exist because the true rule was that a minister survived if he or she retained the prime minister's confidence, not whether they had breached a rule. In theory a minister could survive a murder charge, or a rape allegation, without being asked to resign. Prime ministers would weigh a continuing scandal and liability against the cost of giving the opposition a win, or of creating some precedent that could be used against the government in future. Thus, for example, it very much suited Scott Morrison to ask for the resignation of his hapless minister for sport, Bridget McKenzie, on the grounds of a technical conflict of interest. He preferred this to sacking her for rorting a sports grant program, as the Auditor-General alleged. Morrison may have felt the distinction keenly, because he and his office appeared to have been up to their necks in helping McKenzie to put the rort into practice. Members of the government, some of whom may well survive the election to be on the opposition frontbench, have used any number of claims to deny illegality in how way they put public money to their party's interests. They have claimed, for example, that it was OK because electors, in returning the government had effectively ratified any irregularities. That's an improbable, and false, rationalisation from Simon Birmingham, who as minister for finance, ought to be a guardian, not a fellow bandit when the hand is in the till. If he won't lead, and stands for nothing, who will? A former attorney-general (going into private practice) opined that regardless of what was said in general legislation or regulations about grant programs, a minister could always intervene to distribute public money as she or he saw fit, because it was the minister, who at the end of the day, was vested by the constitution with the power. I hope he never gets a Commonwealth brief. Others have claimed, of grants which were supposed to have been distributed equitably, by need and by merit, that a department or agency had vetted all applications for eligibility and knocked out the ineligible. The minister had merely chosen which of these would get the tick. Accordingly, it did not matter that a selective distribution, focused on mates, cronies and party donors, then took place and that more eligible groups missed out. The sophistry of some of the arguments and the history of some of the interferences by ministers and their offices might be a good reason for arguing that ministers should never be allowed anywhere near a tender process, or anywhere near a grant process. I myself would add for good measure that no private sector consultants should be allowed to be hired to certify the probity of a grants process, or, horrors, to play any part in the distribution of money. Even on the Australian evidence, let alone the international experience, the major consultancy companies are prostitutes: there is absolutely nothing they will not say or do for money, especially if the client wants it. Politicians should not be allowed to touch public money - they can set the rules, but should leave distribution to the professionals, who do not include consultants. That might be a hard thing to say of politicians, most of whom are honest and many of whom mean well. They want to be personally involved in making decisions, and, of course, in taking the credit for them. But a nation with a gross domestic product about the size of Russia's should be mature enough to expect that the distribution and allocation of grants should be managed by professionals, rather than amateurs with vested interests, some undisclosed. Politicians can decide, as legislators, the broad process for distributing public money. The process should be fair and should follow the general legal trend of making the system ever more purposive, transparent and accountable. Legislators also ratify how much money goes to individual programs. They could certainly improve how they do that. Governments and ministers have the right and the duty to decide, and proclaim, the policy of grant allocation. It should be for the public service to put the policy into operation. The argument for restricting management of grants to public servants is that the risk of maladministration or mismanagement by the minister or their office has become unacceptably high. Even ministers who are competent (about half) and who try to be honest find their work interfered with by others in the political sphere. That's made easier by the overlapping responsibilities of portfolio ministers, and the fact that ministerial staff are more beholden to the prime minister's office - which supervises appointments, pay and tenure - than the actual minister. Modern prime ministers are very centralising, very controlling, and very sharply politically focused. The current government has been there long enough that there is hardly a minister untainted by criticism of the way money has been spent - at political direction -- on his or her watch. And the longer any party stays in power, the more ways of governing become eccentric, the more the senior bureaucracy has been chosen for seeing things in the same way as ministers, and the more the incumbents regard their incumbency as being on freehold, rather than leasehold. The more too that they have come to regard public money, or public jobs, as able to be spent as though they were the owners, rather than the stewards, of the public estate. Voters at state elections tend to deal with the problem of increased corruption and complacency in administration by throwing the bastards out every two or three elections. By then, anyway, most government have run out of ideas. Those thrown out - some scarred by seriously adverse ICAC reports - are chastened by the kicking they have received. They devote some time to internal reform and winning back the public's trust. Meanwhile, a new government is often squeaky clean. But then it becomes faced with the classic dilemmas of choosing between unpalatable alternatives, rationing of limited resources, and management of bad news and bad luck. And the vagaries of some of the players, including party officials, ministers, backbenchers and cops. State and territory administrations are service-oriented, and voters are quick to notice shortcomings in hospital and healthcare delivery, public education, community services and public safety, quite apart from the difficulties caused by the management of unexpected events, such as COVID pandemics, floods, fires and earthquakes. The mood about the new broom changes, the attitude to the old rascals mellows. The Commonwealth was once regarded as being somewhat different. It thought it had purer and more visible administration of services, and (according to its own judgment, without actual evidence) better educated and more honest and diligent senior officials. These people judged that corruption among their kind would be rare and easy to detect. Not like the corruptions of property development, grog, gambling and tender allocation at state and local government level. If that was ever true, and it may have been, given strict controls of old, it no longer is. The Commonwealth government is exposed to high risk from its cavalier attitude to accountability in public spending by ministers, from the prime minister down. The risk is accentuated by his, and his government's compulsive secrecy. The resources, and the power of public accountability mechanisms such as the Auditor-General role, the Ombudsman, and FOI have been deliberately diminished, and so dishonesty, maladministration or incompetence is less evident. Some senior public service leaders fail in their responsibilities to the public interest by fairly obvious partisanship, by active involvement in cover-up and by failing to act on abuse of power. Anti-corruption legislation, including the creation of a competent integrity commission and more powerful public watchdogs, may arrest some of the rot. But it will have its work cut out. A reforming government will get little real assistance from the AFP, or the many agencies with fingers and powers in the law enforcement, security and intelligence pie. The problem will not be one of failing to recognise the change of government: indeed, the AFP will serve a Labor government with all the servility, insider favours, advance information and compromised decision-making as when it served the last three Coalition administrations and before that, the last two Labor ones. They know all about managing ministers, and the likely uber-minister over the law enforcement, Mark Dreyfus, was once one of the most house-trained of all. But the AFP has no tradition of acting independently, or of own-motion investigations into systemic corruption at the Commonwealth level. Its work is in no way analogous to that of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation or British police inspectorates, which are proactive. In many of its fields of operation, AFP "outputs" cannot be readily compared with the work of other agencies, such as state police forces. But there are good reasons for suspecting that its work is by no means as good, or as professional, as its very well-funded public -relations machinery would suggest. The AFP has operated for 44 years without a serious independent external review. Its leadership and management ethos has in recent years become inbred and resistant to change. It operates more as a department of government than as an independent agency. It has never once in its history launched a prosecution that was inconvenient to the government of the day. Many of its debacles, such as massive police raids on the AWU, and its work for the Heydon royal commission - both hugely unsuccessful - are now being quietly swept under the carpet in anticipation of a change of government. Most likely Labor, if elected, will fall eagerly and uncritically into its arms, figuring, in the words of Lyndon Johnson, that it would rather have them in the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in. Down the track, indeed, the likely style of management of some of the new Labor barons will be money for jam for the new integrity commission, just as a genuinely independent and more competent AFP would be a constant thorn in its side. Tame and safe is better for the party, if not the state. I expect that Labor will create a serviceable integrity commission. I hope it is well separated, including in personnel, from the very flawed and not-noticeably-successful or credible law enforcement integrity commission. But I do not expect an immediate improvement in the quality or integrity of government from the day it begins operations. Before that happens there needs to be major change in the public service, and, probably in controls over the very large, and very powerful law enforcement and security establishment, including Border Force. But I am quite certain in my mind that an Albanese government, perhaps particularly one constrained by a hostile Senate, will provide better and more honest administration than the nation is currently getting. At least while it is young and keen. A return of the Morrison government would be interpreted by the Coalition as an endorsement of what we have had, and an invitation for even less in the way of public morality, and proper stewardship of public resources. It would probably result in even more of a giveaway of public money to private hands, without any controls. I'm not expecting all that much from a Labor leader who has shown himself very timid in putting forward policy which differentiates himself, or his ministers, from the Coalition, and little in the way of vision or reform. It is hard to ignore signs that in many respects Labor, like the Coalition, thinks it is business as usual in relation to rorting grant schemes to provide incentives to voters in marginal seats to stay with, or switch to Labor. That the Coalition, with its record, has little to complain about - though of course it does complain, loudly - is neither here nor there. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Labor promising programs to deal with problems In an electorate, so long as it is understood that the money, when available by ministerial direction as to the scheme involved, will be distributed on the basis of need, by process, and with accountability requirements, rather than pure and unaccountable discretion. Most likely, if the record of new incoming governments is any guide, there will be a fetish about fulfilling election promises that will give the ticking off of such matters a priority out of all proportion to their real importance or the duties and functions of ordinary government. It is that double-barrelled effect - of devoting too much time to minor programs, often as an exercise in patronage or payback for favours, while neglecting the main job that ends up creating the running sores of poor management, the cover-ups, and the resistance of accountability.

