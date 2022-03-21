The Canberra Times
Exclusive

ACT govt accused of 'dragging its feet' over child abuse settlements

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 21 2022 - 6:35pm
Advocacy group Beyond Abuse has accused the ACT government of "dragging its feet" when it comes to supporting hundreds of victims of historic child sex abuse in the territory.

The ACT Legislative Assembly. Picture: Dan Jervis-Brady
