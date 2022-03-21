news, act-politics,

Member for Murrumbidgee Dr Marisa Paterson is calling on the ACT government to develop a carbon-footprint calculator for businesses. Dr Paterson wants a resource for businesses to better understand energy costs, as part of a motion to be introduced to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Dr Paterson said there was currently no single, authoritative source ACT businesses could rely on to calculate costs and implement upgrades. The Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity committee member said the ACT was committed to achieving net-zero emissions and supporting local businesses. "The development of an online carbon calculator is a win-win for both," Dr Paterson said. "It's also a win for local businesses who want to reduce their carbon emissions and reduce their financial running costs". Wiffens Premium Greengrocers Ruth Roxburgh said there was no clear government guidance for businesses aiming to reduce their carbon footprint, at a state or federal level. Ms Roxburgh said having a lot of different companies domestically and internationally which offered services to improve energy efficiency was confusing for small and medium-sized businesses. "I believe that many ACT businesses want to do more to offset their environmental impact they just need some more assistance in doing this," Ms Roxburgh said. "The ACT government is well positioned to provide such a platform and make recommendation for upgrades and improvements to help businesses like mine reduce our footprint and the costs of doing business through increased energy efficiencies. READ ALSO: "The proposed carbon calculator will help us do this and help move the ACT towards a more carbon neutral future," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7ct1id1qwq8wp31fhpm.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg