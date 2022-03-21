The Canberra Times
Man allegedly e-scoots out of Aldi store with stack of baby monitors

By Lanie Tindale
March 21 2022 - 6:30pm
A man allegedly stole eight baby monitors from an ALDI store by riding off with them on an e-scooter, the ACT Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

A man allegedly stole eight baby monitors from an Aldi store (not pictured). Picture: Shutterstock
