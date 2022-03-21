Porsche with 'TURBO' number plate reported stolen

news, crime,

A 2015 Porsche was reportedly stolen from a Hughes property on the weekend. Two people are alleged to have broken into a house while its occupants were sleeping at about 5.55am on Sunday. A white 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo with ACT registration plates "TURBO" was among property items reportedly stolen from the house. Police are seeking public assistance to locate the Porsche, which has a sun roof and distinctive black bumper guards on the four doors. Anyone who sees the vehicle has been urged not to approach it or its occupants. Police are urging anyone who has seen the Porsche, or witnessed any people acting suspiciously in the Hughes area on Sunday morning, to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7062216. Information can be provided anonymously.

